Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto has nominated his final list of Chief Administrative Secretaries with big names missing out on the opportunity.

A collage of Cate Waruguru, Evans Kidero and Millicent Omanga
A collage of Cate Waruguru, Evans Kidero and Millicent Omanga

The list was shared by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed on Thursday, March 16, following interviews conducted by the Public Service Commission.

The names will be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval before being sworn in.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Below is the list of nominees

Office of the Deputy President

  • Ms. Ann Wanjiku Mwangi
  • Mr. Nicholas Ngabiya Rioba
  • Mr. Edwin Sudi Wandabusi

Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary

  • Hon. Sharif Athman Ali
  • Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua
  • Hon. Rehema Hassan

Ministry of Interior & National Administration

  • Hon. Samuel Kuntai Tunai
  • Hon. Millicent Nyaboke Omanga
  • Amb. Mohamud Ali Saleh

Ministry of Defence

  • Hon. Alfred Agoi Masadia

The National Treasury & Economic Planning

  • Hon. Kirui Joseph Limo
  • Hon. Beatrice Nkatha Nyaga
Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs

  • Hon. Joash Arthur Maangi
  • Hon. Catherine Waruguru

Ministry of Public Service, Gender & Affirmative Action

  • Hon. Benjamin Jomo Washiali
  • Eng. Nicholas Gumbo

Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development

  • Hon. Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri
  • Hon. Victor Kioko Munyaka

Ministry of Information, Communications & The Digital Economy

  • Mr. Dennis Njue Itumbi, HSC
  • Mr. Simon Mwangi Kamau
Dennis Itumbi
Dennis Itumbi Pulse Live Kenya

Ministry of Health

  • Mr. James Kimanthi Mbaluka
  • Hon. Khatib Abdallah Mwashetani

Ministry of Education

  • Mr. Elly Stephen Loldepe
  • Hon. Mark Lomunokol
  • Hon. Anab Mohamed Gure

Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock Development

  • Mr. Jackson Kiptanui
  • Mr. Daniel Wamahiu Kiongo
Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry

  • Hon. Evans Odhiambo Kidero
  • Hon. Vincent Kemosi Mogaka
  • Hon. Lilian Cheptoo Tomitom

Ministry of Co-Operatives & Micro, Small, Enterprises Development

  • Hon. (Bishop) Margaret Wanjiru
  • Mr. Amos Chege Mugo

Ministry of Youth Affairs, The Arts & Sports

  • Hon. Wesley Korir
  • Hon. Charles Njagua Kanyi

Ministry Climate Change & Forestry

  • Ms. Jackline Mwenesi Lukalo
  • Hon. Nyaga John Muchiri

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Heritage

  • Hon. Wilson Sossion
  • Hon. Rehema Dida Jaldesa
Ministry of Water, Sanitation & Irrigation

  • Hon. Chrisantus Wamalwa
  • Mr. Sunya Orre

Ministry of Energy & Petroleum

  • Hon. Mary Yaine Seneta
  • Hon. John Lodepe Nakara

Ministry of Labour & Social Protection

  • Prof. Elijah Gitonga Rintaugu

Ministry of East African Community (EAC), The ASALS & Regional Development

  • Ms. Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki
  • Ms. Rael Chebichii Lelei

Ministry of Mining, Economy & Maritime Affairs

  • Mr. David Kipkorir Kiplagat
  • Hon. Fredrick Otieno Outa
The State Law Office

  • Mr. Allan Kibet Kosgey

Some of the bignames who missed out on the opportunity include Former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici, Macdonald Mariga, Linda Ogutu and Mwanaisha Chidzuga

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

