The list was shared by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed on Thursday, March 16, following interviews conducted by the Public Service Commission.
Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]
President William Ruto has nominated his final list of Chief Administrative Secretaries with big names missing out on the opportunity.
The names will be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval before being sworn in.
Below is the list of nominees
Office of the Deputy President
- Ms. Ann Wanjiku Mwangi
- Mr. Nicholas Ngabiya Rioba
- Mr. Edwin Sudi Wandabusi
Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary
- Hon. Sharif Athman Ali
- Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua
- Hon. Rehema Hassan
Ministry of Interior & National Administration
- Hon. Samuel Kuntai Tunai
- Hon. Millicent Nyaboke Omanga
- Amb. Mohamud Ali Saleh
Ministry of Defence
- Hon. Alfred Agoi Masadia
The National Treasury & Economic Planning
- Hon. Kirui Joseph Limo
- Hon. Beatrice Nkatha Nyaga
Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs
- Hon. Joash Arthur Maangi
- Hon. Catherine Waruguru
Ministry of Public Service, Gender & Affirmative Action
- Hon. Benjamin Jomo Washiali
- Eng. Nicholas Gumbo
Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development
- Hon. Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri
- Hon. Victor Kioko Munyaka
Ministry of Information, Communications & The Digital Economy
- Mr. Dennis Njue Itumbi, HSC
- Mr. Simon Mwangi Kamau
Ministry of Health
- Mr. James Kimanthi Mbaluka
- Hon. Khatib Abdallah Mwashetani
Ministry of Education
- Mr. Elly Stephen Loldepe
- Hon. Mark Lomunokol
- Hon. Anab Mohamed Gure
Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock Development
- Mr. Jackson Kiptanui
- Mr. Daniel Wamahiu Kiongo
Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry
- Hon. Evans Odhiambo Kidero
- Hon. Vincent Kemosi Mogaka
- Hon. Lilian Cheptoo Tomitom
Ministry of Co-Operatives & Micro, Small, Enterprises Development
- Hon. (Bishop) Margaret Wanjiru
- Mr. Amos Chege Mugo
Ministry of Youth Affairs, The Arts & Sports
- Hon. Wesley Korir
- Hon. Charles Njagua Kanyi
Ministry Climate Change & Forestry
- Ms. Jackline Mwenesi Lukalo
- Hon. Nyaga John Muchiri
Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Heritage
- Hon. Wilson Sossion
- Hon. Rehema Dida Jaldesa
Ministry of Water, Sanitation & Irrigation
- Hon. Chrisantus Wamalwa
- Mr. Sunya Orre
Ministry of Energy & Petroleum
- Hon. Mary Yaine Seneta
- Hon. John Lodepe Nakara
Ministry of Labour & Social Protection
- Prof. Elijah Gitonga Rintaugu
Ministry of East African Community (EAC), The ASALS & Regional Development
- Ms. Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki
- Ms. Rael Chebichii Lelei
Ministry of Mining, Economy & Maritime Affairs
- Mr. David Kipkorir Kiplagat
- Hon. Fredrick Otieno Outa
The State Law Office
- Mr. Allan Kibet Kosgey
Some of the bignames who missed out on the opportunity include Former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici, Macdonald Mariga, Linda Ogutu and Mwanaisha Chidzuga
