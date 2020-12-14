President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to King Mswati III and the people of Eswatini following the death of the country’s Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini.

In his message, President Kenyatta said Kenya stands with the people of Eswatini as they mourn their departed leader.

He went on to describe PM Dlamini as a leader who was devoted to improving the well-being of his people.

“Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini was an industrious and devoted leader who was committed to improving the wellbeing of his fellow countrymen. It is unfortunate that we have lost such a great leader at a time like this. May the Almighty God comfort the Prime Minister's family and the people of Eswatini as they mourn their kin and leader,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said in his condolence message to King Mswati III.

The 52-year-old Prime Minister died while undergoing treatment in a South African hospital.