Ruto admits to firing ex-DCI Kinoti in chilling exposé

Denis Mwangi

Ruto: That’s why I fired that Kinoti man because it is not right.

President William Ruto meeting the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform at State House, Nairobi.
President William Ruto meeting the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform at State House, Nairobi.

President William Ruto has admitted that he fired former Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

President Ruto was speaking in a media interview on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, when he made chilling revelations about Kenyans who were victims of extrajudicial killings.

The head of state said had information about bodies which had been disposed of in a container within a police station.

Ruto regretted that some excesses by security officers had caused the death of about 200 Kenyans.

President William Ruto during an interview at State House
President William Ruto during an interview at State House Pulse Live Kenya

I already had a thorough meeting with the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) and we have agreed that it is not necessary for me to establish another task force when IPOA is there and it is squarely within their mandate to tell us how did Kenyans end up killed in this manner? and it was business as usual.

30 bodies in River Yala, 17 bodies in Garissa…there was a container here in Nairobi area where people were being slaughtered in a police station. How did we end up here? What kind of rogue institution…and that’s why I fired that Kinoti man because it is not right,” Ruto said.

President Ruto also said that the criminal justice system had been used to settle political scores by conjuring court cases against rivals.

He also added that Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji was compelled to charges politicians who were considered to be against the government of the day.

The head of state’s revelation suggests that the former DCI may have been bundled out of office, as opposed to resigning as was reported at the time.

While announcing his Cabinet Secretaries, President Ruto said he had received the resignation of the DCI boss.

President Ruto further said that Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai requested to proceed on terminal leave until his time in office lapses.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti Pulse Live Kenya

"I have also received the resignation of the director general of DCI, Mr.Kinoti and I have transmitted the same to the National Police Service to proceed with advertising that position," Ruto said.

After the announcement, the National Police Service Commission said Kinoti would remain under the public service commission and may be redeployed to another government agency until he is of retirement age.

Denis Mwangi

