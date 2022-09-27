George Kinoti resigns as DCI boss

While announcing his nominations for Cabinet Secretaries, President William Ruto said he had received the resignation of the DCI boss and will be announcing his replacement later.

President Ruto further said that Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai requested he proceeds on terminal leave until his time in office lapses.

"I have also received the resignation of the director general of DCI, Mr.Kinoti and I have transmitted the same to the National Police Service to proceed with advertising that position," he stated.

On the Inspector General of Police, President Ruto said he was going to mention Mutyambai's replacement after consultations.

President William Ruto speaking before flagging off relief food to famine-stricken families in various parts of the country at State House on September 26, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Mutyambai on August 26, 2022, announced that he was taking leave to seek medical attention although he did not reveal details of his ailment. He, however, assured the nation that he was advised to immediately proceed to a hospital for analysis and further advice.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow took charge in an acting capacity.

"This is to inform the general public that I will be away from the office attending to a medical checkup effective today August 26, 2022," IG Mutyambai said.

Mutyambai leaves office after President Ruto handed the National Police Service financial independence, Ruto assigned the police Inspector General as the accounting officer of the National Police Service.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai Pulse Live Kenya

As the accounting officer, the IG will be required to keep the Interior CS updated on all financial matters and provide information and reports as may be directed.