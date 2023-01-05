ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto defends daughter Charlene's 'office of the first daughter' remarks

Amos Robi

Charlene Ruto came under fire for implying she occupied the office of the first daughter

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto

President William Ruto on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, defended her daughter Charlene Ruto after her statement saying there was an office of the first daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a joint media interview at State House, the president said the remarks by his daughter were out of excitement noting that there was no provision by the constitution for the office Charlene said.

“Leave my daughter Charlene alone, these are kids. They are just being children. You know very well that there is no office called the Office of the First Daughter.

“This is a girl who is being a child, you know? She has this space, and maybe her colleagues are pushing her… telling her ‘maybe we could do this’, but you know, she is… she is okay,” the president said.

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto admits to firing ex-DCI Kinoti in chilling exposé

“She is just being the daughter of William Ruto, and sometimes she doesn’t know when to separate between me being the President of Kenya, and me being her father,” Ruto added.

Charlene Ruto came under sharp criticism after a video of her in Arusha, Tanzania emerged where she was introducing the team accompanying her describing it as the team from the office of the first daughter.

She later issued a statement clarifying that the office of the first daughter was not a public office nor is it funded by taxpayers.

“The office of the first daughter is a private entity. It is neither a constitutional office nor is it being funded by Kenyan taxpayers. The office runs to purely facilitate the activities being run by Ms Charlene Ruto,” her statement read in part.

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenya’s top 20 internet sensations of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Charlene further said the office of the first daughter is aimed at ensuring that young people have access to opportunities to support their livelihoods and has been on the push for climate change advocacy.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto defends daughter Charlene's 'office of the first daughter' remarks

Ruto defends daughter Charlene's 'office of the first daughter' remarks

Ruto admits to firing ex-DCI Kinoti in chilling exposé

Ruto admits to firing ex-DCI Kinoti in chilling exposé

EACC forges alliance with FBI

EACC forges alliance with FBI

CJ Koome mourns judge who used Vioja Mahakamani show to teach

CJ Koome mourns judge who used Vioja Mahakamani show to teach

Pastor stands by his decision to eject bridesmaids from wedding

Pastor stands by his decision to eject bridesmaids from wedding

Project HAND UP: Delivering content with a smile

Project HAND UP: Delivering content with a smile

Date Kenyans should expect lower unga prices - CS Mithika Linturi

Date Kenyans should expect lower unga prices - CS Mithika Linturi

Ruto unveils revolutionary plan for Galana Kulalu project

Ruto unveils revolutionary plan for Galana Kulalu project

Ruto among 8 Kenyans named in 100 Most Reputable Africans list

Ruto among 8 Kenyans named in 100 Most Reputable Africans list

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Photos from a wedding at Tente Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nyamira County where a pastor chased away bridesmaids from church on December 30, 2022.

Pastor stands by his decision to eject bridesmaids from wedding

File image of a boat in Lake Victoria

Selfie session during fun boat ride turns tragic for 7 university students

File image of legendary news anchor, Catherine Kasavuli who breathed her last on the night of December 29, 2022 following a battle with cancer.

Catherine Kasavuli's son appeals for help

File image of a police vehicle

'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi