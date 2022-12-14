ADVERTISEMENT
News  >  Local

Funny reactions after Charlene Ruto introduced 'Office of the First Daughter'

Amos Robi

One social media user said Charlene started the office of the first daughter with proceeds from her smokie business

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto

President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto has found herself on the trending list following her comments, noting that the first daughter’s office exists.

In a video trending on social media, Charlene - while at a summit in Arusha, Tanzania -introduced a team that had accompanied her to the event.

“So before again I continue, I wanted to introduce my team quickly from Kenya. So, I’ll start from the back. This is Mike Sagana, he’s one of my team members. He’s a politician and he’s my principal advisor on my team.

" And this is Jermaine Momanyi, he is the Head of Trade & Investments at the Office of the First Daughter,” Charlene said amid heavy laughter from the audience.

READ: Herman Manyora, Benji Ndolo in nasty exchange over Charlene Ruto

According to law, there is no provision for the office, therefore, Charlene's assertion remains questionable.

How Charlene also gathered her team remains unknown and it is unclear how she finances her operations.

READ: Charlene Ruto’s powerful speech selling bottom-up to African leaders in Morocco

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

