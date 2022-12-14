Funny reactions after Charlene Ruto introduced 'Office of the First Daughter'

In a video trending on social media, Charlene - while at a summit in Arusha, Tanzania -introduced a team that had accompanied her to the event.

“So before again I continue, I wanted to introduce my team quickly from Kenya. So, I’ll start from the back. This is Mike Sagana, he’s one of my team members. He’s a politician and he’s my principal advisor on my team.

" And this is Jermaine Momanyi, he is the Head of Trade & Investments at the Office of the First Daughter,” Charlene said amid heavy laughter from the audience.

According to law, there is no provision for the office, therefore, Charlene's assertion remains questionable.

How Charlene also gathered her team remains unknown and it is unclear how she finances her operations.