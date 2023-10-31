The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KDF officer's fall & 7 other awkward incidents involving presidential guards [Videos]

Denis Mwangi

Awkward moment as KDF officer falls near King Charles III at State House

President William Ruto and King Charles III at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto and King Charles III at State House, Nairobi

In an unexpected turn of events during the visit of King Charles III to State House, Nairobi, a member of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) responsible for the monarch's security slipped and fell.

Recommended articles

A video capturing the moment has surfaced, showing the KDF officer losing footing and falling to the ground.

The officer quickie regained her footing and proceeded with her duties.

The circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear, but reports suggest that the morning in Nairobi had been wet, potentially contributing to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are several other times presidential security guards have been caught in high-level incidents.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was hit by a car door after one of his bodyguards opened it wrongly while he was in South Africa.

The incident happened in 2018, and it was captured on video. In the video, President Kenyatta is seen stepping out of his car and quickly walking away on the red carpet. Suddenly, the car door opens and hits him on the back, causing him to stumble forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

A security detail lapse caused the incident, and it could have been worse if the door had hit him on the head.

The President was not injured, and he continued with his official duties in South Africa.

A bodyguard attached to President William Ruto, then the deputy president, on May 16, 2022, sustained an unknown magnitude of injuries after he fell off a speeding in the deputy president’s motorcade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Video footage capturing the DP’s motorcade showed the bodyguard clinging to one of the vehicles and toppling off the speeding vehicle before he got back on his feet and was assisted to board another vehicle in the motorcade.

Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza brigade were coming from Rongai heading to Ngong where they had taken their campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, a video emerged showing one of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close protection bodyguards frisking former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as he attempted to approach the former Head of State.

The two were at Parliament Buildings as Kenyatta prepared to leave the National Prayer Breakfast.

Only Kenyans with a keen eye were able to catch the action as the security officer patted Muturi’s pocket.

The speaker who is third in line in the country’s power structure was seen fondling his pockets which might have triggered the frisking.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Kenya's 52nd Jamhuri Day celebrations in 2018, a military parade commander accidentally dropped his sword as he was about to ask President Uhuru Kenyatta for permission to march the parade out of the field.

This surprised many as Kenya's military is known for its precision during parades. However, the commander quickly picked up his sword and continued with his request to the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the funeral prayers for the late Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi in 2020, elite bodyguards responsible for the personal security of Rwandan President Paul Kagame were involved in a shoving match with Kenyan presidential guards at the entrance of the VIP wing.

Kagame arrived at about 9:40 am and was welcomed by the then Deputy President William Ruto (now president).

Kagame then handed over his cell phone to one of his guards who placed it away in his jacket pocket and started following behind his president alongside other elite guards.

However, as soon as Kagame was let through by Kenyan presidential guards, members of his security detail were intercepted prompting a scuffle. Both security parties started sparring and flexing muscles inside the VIP holding area.

In the end, Kenyan Presidential guards managed to restrain Kagame’s guards and order resumed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2010, two Secret Service agents accompanying the then US Vice-President Joe Biden (now president) clashed with presidential guards at State House, Nairobi, prior to a meeting with former President Mwai Kibaki.

The presidential escort officers disarmed the agents, who had attempted to enter the State House armed, contrary to standard security practice.

The agents argued that their job was to protect the US Vice-President and declined to surrender their arms, but were eventually given back their guns following consultations with top security officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021 former President Uhuru Kenyatta visited Lucky Summer area in Nairobi to preside over the official opening of the ultra-modern Neema abattoir.

On his way back, a man ran towards the Toyota V8 Landcruiser which was carrying the head of state.

The unidentified resident stood right in the middle of the road, in front of the car President Kenyatta was in, bringing it to a screeching halt in an attempt to avoid running him over.

The presidential outriders and other members of his security team rushed to the scene to get the man out of the way as residents cheered on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have said they won't pursue any action against the man after establishing that he was only excited to see the head of state.

Though the man didn’t seem to have ill motives, the security lapse would have led to more disastrous outcomes in the event that he was armed.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KDF officer's fall & 7 other awkward incidents involving presidential guards [Videos]

KDF officer's fall & 7 other awkward incidents involving presidential guards [Videos]

PSC advertises 1,902 job vacancies with salaries ranging from Sh322k to Sh16K

PSC advertises 1,902 job vacancies with salaries ranging from Sh322k to Sh16K

Update: King Charles III visits Tunnel of Martyrs at Uhuru Gardens [Photos]

Update: King Charles III visits Tunnel of Martyrs at Uhuru Gardens [Photos]

Kawira Mwangaza's step-daughter pleas for financial aid to clear Sh150K fee balance

Kawira Mwangaza's step-daughter pleas for financial aid to clear Sh150K fee balance

‘We didn't ask for it’ - Amin’s family hit back at Museveni on memorial institute

‘We didn't ask for it’ - Amin’s family hit back at Museveni on memorial institute

Linet Toto caught up in chaos as supremacy battles turn ugly at UDA event

Linet Toto caught up in chaos as supremacy battles turn ugly at UDA event

7 female university students who lived large arrested shooting adult content

7 female university students who lived large arrested shooting adult content

5 KCPE candidates die in tragic boat accident

5 KCPE candidates die in tragic boat accident

Prime suspect in fatal love triangle murder arrested while fleeing to Tanzania

Prime suspect in fatal love triangle murder arrested while fleeing to Tanzania

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Judith Akoth

Meet Judith Akoth who will be graduating from KMTC, 21 years after KCSE

A collage of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Muthoni wa Kirumba

Uhuru makes birthday song request during live phone call on radio

A photo of Phyllis Nzula, the prime suspect in the murder of Jennifer Mwende which was circulated by the DCI shortly after her arrest in Kitengela aboard a Namanga-bound matatu

Prime suspect in fatal love triangle murder arrested while fleeing to Tanzania

President William Ruto with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House

Foreign Affairs ministry downgrades Ruto's ambassador nominee