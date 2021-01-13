A private security company that has been guarding Ugandan Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s home has withdrawn its services.

In a tweet, Wine said supervisors of the company that has been guarding his home for 12 years visited him at midnight and disarmed his guard.

He went on to say that the supervisors informed him that they had been instructed to immediately withdraw his security.

“So, the private security company that has been guarding my home for the last 12 years has been ordered to withdraw security at my house. Their supervisors showed up unannounced at midnight, disarmed my guard and said they had instructions to immediately withdraw my security,” said the National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential candidate.

Military raid

This comes a day after Bobi Wine was forced to cut short his interview with Kenyan Radio station Hot 96 after the military raided his Kampala home.

Wine who was speaking to Jeff Koinange and Professor Hamo, said that the military was beating up his security team while forcing their way into his compound.

In a tweet, Bobi Wine went on to announce that all his security guards were arrested during the raid.