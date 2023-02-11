ADVERTISEMENT
Barbara Magoha explains viral video, issues apology

Charles Ouma

Barbara Magoha addressed the video and offered her apology during the former Education CS's burial in Siaya

A screen grab image of Barbara Magoha speaking at former Education CS George Magoha’s burial on February 11, 2023 in Siaya county
A screen grab image of Barbara Magoha speaking at former Education CS George Magoha’s burial on February 11, 2023 in Siaya county

Barbara Magoha has explained the viral video which showed her dancing when mourning her husband, the late Professor George Magoha.

The video was taken on Wednesday when Magoha’s body was received at the couple’s Lavington home amid song and dance with the mourners donning traditional attire and celebrating the life of the former Education Cabinet Secretary.

Explaining the video, Barbara stated that she mourned her husband the Nigerian way, celebrating a life well-lived.

"My husband died aged 71 years, he has lived his life, I was celebrating a life well lived, that's how we do it in Nigeria," Barbara explained during Magoha’s burial in Gem, Siaya county on February 11, 2023.

"We know you are also mourning, we ask you to give the immediate family members time to also mourning, do so in a classy fashion," she added.

She also offered an apology for the stone-throwing incident that was witnessed when the former CS’s body made its way to Umiru village in Siaya county where mourners got impatient and forced their way into the compound.

"In Luo tradition, a wife has to open the gate for the mourners, but because they were impatient, it got rowdy, I'd like to apologise for the incident," Barbara explained.

Commotion ensued after mourners thronged the Magoha’s Umiru home when they accompanied his body on Friday and threw stones at police officers who were deployed to the home.

To avoid a stampede, the police eventually flung the gate open and allowed mourners to pour in.

