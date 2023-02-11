Raila causes excitement as he arrives for Magoha's burial in traditional regalia [Video]

Raila arrived as Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu was making his remarks which he was forced to cut short.

Accompanied by Siaya Governor James Orengo, the former prime minister went on to perform rites at Prof Magoha's casket before he took a seat.

Here is a video of Odinga's entry at Magoha's burial courtesy of Nation Africa:

Also present at the burial is former President Uhuru Kenyatta who was welcomed by cabinet secretaries Eliud Owalo and Ezekiel Machogu.

Anxiety that President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga would clash at the burial has been quashed as the head of state will be represented by ICT CS Eliud Owalo.

The former Cabinet Secretary's body was transported in a military chopper from Nairobi to Siaya County, where officers and soldiers received it on the ground.

Other leaders present are the University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Professor Stephen Kiama Gitahi and former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

While mourning the late CS, the Azimio leader described him as a great man who was straight talking.

"Some people say Magoha was arrogant. I say no. He was just a straight-talking person. Sometimes, people don't like to hear the truth. When my brother Uhuru Kenyatta asked me what do you think about this man can he make a good minister of education I had no hesitation in saying yes. I am proud to have been associated with Magoha," Raila said.