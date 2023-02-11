ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila causes excitement as he arrives for Magoha's burial in traditional regalia [Video]

Amos Robi

Magoha's body arrived in Gem, Siaya County on Saturday, February 11.

Magoha's casket
Magoha's casket

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga caused excitement when he made his entry to the late Prof George Magoha's burial ceremony donned in traditional Luo regalia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Raila arrived as Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu was making his remarks which he was forced to cut short.

Accompanied by Siaya Governor James Orengo, the former prime minister went on to perform rites at Prof Magoha's casket before he took a seat.

Here is a video of Odinga's entry at Magoha's burial courtesy of Nation Africa:

READ: List of gov't pledges to Magoha's family regarding his sendoff

Also present at the burial is former President Uhuru Kenyatta who was welcomed by cabinet secretaries Eliud Owalo and Ezekiel Machogu.

Anxiety that President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga would clash at the burial has been quashed as the head of state will be represented by ICT CS Eliud Owalo.

The former Cabinet Secretary's body was transported in a military chopper from Nairobi to Siaya County, where officers and soldiers received it on the ground.

Other leaders present are the University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Professor Stephen Kiama Gitahi and former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga at Magoha's burial
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga at Magoha's burial Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

While mourning the late CS, the Azimio leader described him as a great man who was straight talking.

"Some people say Magoha was arrogant. I say no. He was just a straight-talking person. Sometimes, people don't like to hear the truth. When my brother Uhuru Kenyatta asked me what do you think about this man can he make a good minister of education I had no hesitation in saying yes. I am proud to have been associated with Magoha," Raila said.

On his part, former President Uhuru Kenyatta said Magoha was an honest man who brought sanity to the education sector.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Brother in-law reveals vetting Magoha underwent to marry Nigerian wife Barbara

Brother in-law reveals vetting Magoha underwent to marry Nigerian wife Barbara

Raila causes excitement as he arrives for Magoha's burial in traditional regalia [Video]

Raila causes excitement as he arrives for Magoha's burial in traditional regalia [Video]

Magoha’s family speaks amid anxiety of Ruto, Raila and Uhuru clashing at burial

Magoha’s family speaks amid anxiety of Ruto, Raila and Uhuru clashing at burial

Itumbi lands new role in government alongside Carol Radull and Julius Yego

Itumbi lands new role in government alongside Carol Radull and Julius Yego

Jubilee implodes as Kioni speaks on MPs' move to suspend him

Jubilee implodes as Kioni speaks on MPs' move to suspend him

Jubilee MPs resolve to suspend Sec Gen Jeremiah Kioni

Jubilee MPs resolve to suspend Sec Gen Jeremiah Kioni

Nelson Havi lands lucrative job in Ruto's government

Nelson Havi lands lucrative job in Ruto's government

DCI confirms investigations into former CS Matiang'i

DCI confirms investigations into former CS Matiang'i

Sakaja rescues stranded KCPE graduate

Sakaja rescues stranded KCPE graduate

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barbara Magoha speaking at Consolata Shrine in Nairobi on February 9, 2023

Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

Young woman opening the car door. Credit: Fotostorm

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Raila rushes to Matiangi's house after reports of police presence [Video]

Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'

Police IG speaks after reports of Matiangi's house raid