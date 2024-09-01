The sports category has moved to a new website.

Profile of Djibouti’s Mahamoud Ali Youssouf facing off with Raila for AUC Chairperson

Charles Ouma

Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf who is an accomplished diplomat who wields immense influence in diplomatic circles and across the continent has emerged as a strong candidate, securing key endorsement for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship

Kenya unveiled Raila Odinga as its candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship at a glamorous event that was attended by several heads of states, paving the way for what is turning out to be an interesting race in which Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf has emerged as a strong competitor.

An accomplished diplomat who wields immense influence in diplomatic circles and across the continent, Youssouf hopes to secure two thirds of the votes to land the role.

Born on Sep 2 1965 in Djibouti City, Youssouf got his basic education in Djibouti before furthering his education abroad focusing on Linguistics, Business and Management with his journey in education taking him to Canada, France and the United Kingdom.

Between 1992 to 1997 served as the head of Arab Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Djibouti.

It is here that he found his footing in the diplomatic world where his charisma stood out.

He was subsequently appointed Djibouti’s Ambassador to Egypt in 1997, a position he held until 2001 when he moved to serve as Minister Delegate in Charge of International Cooperation.

READ: How Raila's hefty salary will outshine Ruto’s if elected AUC chairperson

Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh brought him on board, appointing him the country’s Foreign Minister.

The Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister says he is the only candidate capable of bridging the gap between the different regions of Africa given his ability to communicate fluently in English, French and Arabic.

Top on his priority if he wins the AUC chairmanship elections in February is reforming the continental body with a focus on personnel, funding and division of tasks between regional economic communities.

The realization of continental free trade, promoting peace and security, common market for air transport are also his priorities.

He also wants to consolidate AU relationships with other blocks and unions that will enable the body to play its rightful role.

He secured a key endorsement after a member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) threw their weight behind his bid.

Notably, the resolution as announced by Dya-Eddine Bamakhrama, the ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia was made by foreign affairs ministers of the member countries.

READ: Launch of Raila's AUC bid at State House suffers embarrassing glitch [Video]

"Member countries of 50th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in the capital of the Republic of Cameroon, Yaoundé, from 29 to 30 August 2024, unanimously adopted a resolution to support the candidacy of Mahmoud Ali Youssef, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of #Djibouti to occupy the post of Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union for the period 2025 - 2029," he posted.

The contest will be decided in February 2025 when African heads of state vote by secret ballot.

