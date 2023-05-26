The sports category has moved to a new website.

Protests along Naivasha Road, Ruto 2022 posters burnt with tyres [Photo & Videos]

Miriam Mwende

Motorists steer clear of Naivasha Road as Friday morning protests

Protests along Naivasha Road on Friday May 26, 2023 as traders protest demolition of business structures (vibandas)
Protests erupted along Naivasha Road, Friday morning, as traders demonstrated against the demolition of business structures - vibandas - along the busy highway in Kawangware area.

Police were called to the scene where they attempted to disperse the crowds with teargas.

Posters from President William Ruto's 2022 presidential campaign were also lit on fire and scattered across the road along with bonfires of tyres barricading the road.

Protesters gathering along Naivasha Road on Friday May 26, 2023 morning ahead of demonstrations against the demolition of business structures [Photo: Damaris Mugo]
Protesters gathering along Naivasha Road on Friday May 26, 2023 morning ahead of demonstrations against the demolition of business structures [Photo: Damaris Mugo]

Motorists were unable to access the road for a larger part of Friday as the protesters aimed to reach Nairobi CBD to air their grievances against the Nairobi County Government.

READ: Sakaja launches 19 new 'Kanjo' vehicles worth Sh105M

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

