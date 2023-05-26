Protests along Naivasha Road, Ruto 2022 posters burnt with tyres [Photo & Videos]

Protests erupted along Naivasha Road, Friday morning, as traders demonstrated against the demolition of business structures - vibandas - along the busy highway in Kawangware area.
Protests along Naivasha Road, Ruto 2022 posters burnt with tyres
Motorists steer clear of Naivasha Road as Friday morning protests
Police were called to the scene where they attempted to disperse the crowds with teargas.
Posters from President William Ruto's 2022 presidential campaign were also lit on fire and scattered across the road along with bonfires of tyres barricading the road.
Protesters gathering along Naivasha Road on Friday May 26, 2023 morning ahead of demonstrations against the demolition of business structures [Photo: Damaris Mugo] Pulse Live Kenya
Motorists were unable to access the road for a larger part of Friday as the protesters aimed to reach Nairobi CBD to air their grievances against the Nairobi County Government.
