PS gives update on planned deployment of police officers to Haiti

Charles Ouma

The PS also dismissed claims that the President might visit Haiti as part of his upcoming travels when he is expected to tour the U.S.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei with President William Ruto

The government has provided an update on the planned deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti.

In a press conference on Sunday, May 19, 2024, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei confirmed that the plan to deploy Kenyan police officers to war-torn nation is in its final stages.

Despite the legal hurdled that stand on its way, Sing’oei affirmed that Kenya will head the multinational security force backed by the UN.

"The government is in the process of finalizing preparation to deploy. I can tell you for sure that that deployment will happen in the next few weeks," the PS explained.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei
Sing’oei further trashed claims that the President might visit the war-torn nation as part of his upcoming travels when he is expected to tour the U.S.

Haitian sources intimated that the first contingent of 200 Kenyan police officers out of the promised 1000 is expected in the Caribbean nation by May 23.

The planned deployment continues to face challenges with Thirdway Alliance Kenya led by Dr Ekuru Aukot moving to court seeking to prevent the government from sending police to a violence-plagued country.

Dr Aukot and Miruru Waweru averred that the government has "blatantly disregarded" an earlier ruling in January which directed that the deployment was unconstitutional and illegal.

In the suit, the petitioners hold that they are "reliably informed" that Kenyan police are set to deployed no later May 23 "hence the urgency of the application".

Law Society of Kenya (LSK), through its president Faith Odhiambo also weighed in on the matter.

She noted that the planned deployment is illegal and unconstitutional.

"We remind the President that he took Oath of Office to protect the Constitution and has several occasions reiterated that his government would comply with the rule of law."

"Therefore, we urge the President in the same regard to obey court orders, as this is the grind upon which this country strives to ensure accountability and transparency," Odhiambo stated.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo

"The Law Society of Kenya stands at the forefront of upholding the principles of justice, accountability and the rule of law within our nation," she added.

Charles Ouma

