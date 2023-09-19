The sports category has moved to a new website.

Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

Fabian Simiyu

Radio Maisha has taken to their social media platforms to explain why they are currently off-air in Nairobi and its surrounding areas.

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia
On Tuesday, the widely listened-to radio station, Radio Maisha, made an unexpected announcement that it had gone off the airwaves in Nairobi County and its surrounding areas.

The station released a statement, attributing the disruption to technical difficulties, although they did not provide specific details about the nature of these issues.

"Kindly note that we are currently off-air in Nairobi and its environs (102.7) due to technical difficulties. We are working to resolve this as radio zaidi ya radio. We apologise for any inconvenience," read the statement.

Radio Maisha update
In the comments section, their fans expressed their hope that the issue would be resolved swiftly, as there are specific shows they hold dear.

It also came to light that the problem was not confined to Nairobi alone, as some fans from Western Kenya noted that they were also experiencing the same technical difficulties.

Radio Maisha, founded in 2010, stands as a prominent Kiswahili radio station that plays a pivotal role in delivering news, entertainment, and discussions on current affairs to its wide-ranging audience.

Radio Maisha presenter Walter Kinjo
As a key member of the Standard Media Group, Radio Maisha has firmly established itself among the numerous radio stations operating under this respected media conglomerate.

Since its inception, Radio Maisha has been a dedicated platform for delivering content in Swahili, one of Kenya's official languages, ensuring that a significant portion of the population can access information and entertainment in their preferred language.

Despite being among the leading Swahili radio stations, financial struggles have seen some of the top presenters ditch the station for greener pastures.

Some of the big names who ditched Maisha include Hassan Ali, Billy Miya, Kassim Mbui, Gathoni L Njuguna, Wyclif Okumu and Nyosh Gathu

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

