Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

The station released a statement, attributing the disruption to technical difficulties, although they did not provide specific details about the nature of these issues.

"Kindly note that we are currently off-air in Nairobi and its environs (102.7) due to technical difficulties. We are working to resolve this as radio zaidi ya radio. We apologise for any inconvenience," read the statement.

In the comments section, their fans expressed their hope that the issue would be resolved swiftly, as there are specific shows they hold dear.

It also came to light that the problem was not confined to Nairobi alone, as some fans from Western Kenya noted that they were also experiencing the same technical difficulties.

Growth of Radio Maisha

Radio Maisha, founded in 2010, stands as a prominent Kiswahili radio station that plays a pivotal role in delivering news, entertainment, and discussions on current affairs to its wide-ranging audience.

As a key member of the Standard Media Group, Radio Maisha has firmly established itself among the numerous radio stations operating under this respected media conglomerate.

Since its inception, Radio Maisha has been a dedicated platform for delivering content in Swahili, one of Kenya's official languages, ensuring that a significant portion of the population can access information and entertainment in their preferred language.

Despite being among the leading Swahili radio stations, financial struggles have seen some of the top presenters ditch the station for greener pastures.