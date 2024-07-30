Ruto rewards another Raila ally with Cabinet position

The introduction of allies of ODM leader Raila Odinga in Ruto's new Cabinet has stirred debate.

This move is seen as a strategic attempt to foster a government of national unity on the backdrop of youth protests.

Ruto's decision to include members from Odinga's camp is perceived as an effort to quell tensions and stabilise his administration by broadening political representation within the government.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024

Some politcal pundits also claim the move has diluted DP Gachagua's influence in the country's apex decision making organ.

Beatrice Askul Moe's Career

Beatrice Askul Moe brings to the table a wealth of experience in public administration and community-focused initiatives.

Her career has been characterised by a series of leadership roles, particularly within the water and agricultural sectors in Turkana County.

Beatrice Askul Moe Pulse Live Kenya

As a County Executive Committee Member, Moe oversaw critical areas such as Water, Irrigation, Agriculture, and Land Reclamation, where she played a pivotal role in formulating and implementing policies aimed at improving water accessibility and agricultural productivity.

Her work extends to significant contributions within the Rift Valley Water Services Board, where she served as a Director and chaired various technical and audit committees.

These roles involved oversight of water management and infrastructure projects, which are crucial for the arid and semi-arid regions of Kenya.

Moe's expertise in managing water resources is particularly relevant, given the ongoing challenges of water scarcity and the need for sustainable resource management in the region​.

She is an ally of ODM leader Odinga. In 2023, she defended the former prime minister when chaos erupted during the Turkana Cultural Festival.

Beatrice Askul Moe Pulse Live Kenya

She is also a member of the party's National Elections Coordinating Committee.

Moe was in the committee to select his Odinga's running mate in 2022.

She was also in the proposed list of ODM's nominees for the East Africa Legislative Assembly but did not make the final cut.

Academic and Professional Background

Moe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences (Social Work) from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

She is also pursuing a Master’s Degree in Governance and Ethics.

Throughout her career, Moe has been involved in various capacity-building initiatives and has received training in areas such as corporate governance, community-based development, and project management.

Her work with organizations such as AMREF Kenya and Oxfam Turkana Relief Program highlights her dedication to humanitarian efforts and her skills in managing complex projects aimed at social and economic development​.

In addition to her academic credentials, Moe has acquired numerous professional certifications and training.