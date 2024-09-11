Raila hands over ODM leadership baton as he focuses on AUC bid

The decision comes as the party leader, Raila Odinga, prepares to focus on his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship.

Raila who has led ODM since its inception, will be taking a step back from his day-to-day responsibilities to focus on his campaign for the African Union Commission Chair.

Pulse Live Kenya

"In light of the grueling campaign schedule by our party leader and the need for him to focus on this, he has designated Peter Anyang Nyongo, the Governor Kisumu, to chair any and such meetings of the Central Committee that may become necessary during periods of his absence," said ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

The central committee is the only organ of the party that Odinga chairs.

Nyong’o, who has been a close ally of Odinga for decades, was entrusted with steering the party through this critical period while ensuring that ODM remains united and effective.

Nyong’o expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the party, saying, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our leader Raila Odinga, and the ODM party Central Management Committee for entrusting me with the responsibility of Acting Party Leader. I deeply appreciate the confidence you have placed in me to oversee the party while Baba focuses on the AUC campaign."

Internal Party Resolutions and Challenges

During the September 11, meeting, the ODM Central Committee addressed several pressing internal matters.

Among the key resolutions was the party's concern over the state of affairs in Kakamega County Assembly.

The committee deemed the current leadership structure unacceptable and revoked the leadership of Geoffrey Ondiro as the majority leader, a decision spurred by conflicts involving the County Governor Fernandes Barasa and the Speaker James Namatsi.

The committee has called for urgent reforms and summoned the relevant officials to address the situation.

The party also acknowledged ongoing internal wrangling in Kilifi County and directed an urgent meeting of all stakeholders, chaired by two deputy party leaders, to resolve the issues.

These measures are part of broader efforts to maintain party discipline and cohesion during Raila Odinga's temporary absence from day-to-day party affairs.

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Nyong’o’s Task Ahead

Nyong’o’s immediate task will be to manage the internal conflicts while maintaining the party’s focus on critical upcoming events, including grassroots elections scheduled for November 2024.

The ODM Central Committee also announced that Hamida Kibwana would replace EAC CS Beatrice Askul in the National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC), charged with overseeing these elections.

Raila’s AUC Chairmanship Bid

Raila Odinga's decision to focus on the AUC Chairmanship campaign comes at a time when he is receiving widespread support from several African leaders.

His candidacy has been backed by President William Ruto's administration, with endorsements from key East African nations including Uganda, Rwanda, and Tanzania​.

If successful, Odinga will assume one of Africa’s most influential roles, overseeing continental initiatives related to peace, security, and economic development.

However, Odinga’s campaign has also sparked discussions about his future in Kenyan politics.

Should he secure the AU position, Odinga may have to relinquish his role as ODM party leader, creating a significant leadership vacuum within one of Kenya's largest political parties​.