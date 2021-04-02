The ODM party Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna has said that ODM party leader Raila Odinga is not among the candidates who presented their applications for nomination to be the party’s presidential candidate in 2022.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, Sifuna said that the party only received two applications, which were from ODM deputy party leaders Wycliffe Oparanya and Ali Hassan Joho.

“At the close of the Application period, the party received only two Applications from Hon. Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya and Hon. Ali Hassan Joho,” said Sifuna.

He noted that the former Prime Minister did not apply for the party ticket due to his long-held position that he will not discuss 2022 until after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process is complete.

Edwin Sifuna said that the earlier statement released on April 1st, (Fool’s Day), that Raila Odinga was among the three candidates that had presented their application for nomination to be the party’s flag bearer was a prank.

ODM statement

