Raila addresses reports of travel sanctions by Ruto

Speaking at a rally in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, Raila emphasized that he was not concerned about such reports as his call for mass action and rallies were provided for in the Kenyan law.

"We don't have any issues with other countries. We are friends with neighboring and international countries from the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Russia, and African countries," Raila said.

The former primer minister added that it was the responsibility of Kenyans to solve their own problems and not seek external assistance.

"If we have problems, it is our responsibility as Kenyans to transform and solve them. We would not outside interference from international countries," he noted.

Pulse Live Kenya

Citing Article 37 of the Constitution, Raila affirmed that every Kenyan has the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and present petitions to public authorities peacefully and unarmed.

He urged the public to read and understand the law, emphasizing that demonstrations were accomdated in the constitution.

"If we have dirty linen as a country, it is our mandate to clean it. If there were electoral injustices, it is our role to rectify them," Raila said. He also cautioned foreign entities against interfering in Kenya's internal affairs, stating that they should respect the rights of every Kenyan.

According to media reports, the state is in talks with its allies in the West to impose travel restrictions against the opposition leader.

Pulse Live Kenya

On February 22, Raila issued a 14-day ultimatum for the government to lower the cost of living among other demands. Failure to meet the demands would lead to mass action across the country to restore sanity, Raila declared.