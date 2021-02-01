Former Prime Minister and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto have led Kenyans in mourning the death of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae.

In a tweet, Odinga eulogized the late Nyachae as a long-serving career civil servant, pointing out that the Abagusii community had lost its most illustrious son.

“My heartfelt and sincere condolences go out to the family of former Cabinet Minister, MP, and long-serving career civil servant Simeon Nyachae.

The Abagusii community has lost one of its most illustrious sons. May He Rest In Eternal Peace.” Reads Odinga’s tweet.

On the other hand, DP Ruto mourned Nyachae as a progressive, selfless and steadfast leader who was genuinely passionate about public service.

“Simeon Nyachae was a progressive, selfless and steadfast leader who was genuinely passionate about public service, politics and uniting people in a common cause. A gifted administrator, entrepreneur and politician of large intellect, Mzee Nyachae was vocal and a tenacious debater whose domination in our country’s political stage will be dearly remembered.

He was a passionate, indefatigable and forthright operator whose affable disposition and wit earned him friends and foes alike. Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers to the Nyachae family, their loved ones and the people of Kisii County during this tough time. Rest In Peace, Mzee Nyachae” wrote DP Ruto.

Former Council of Governors Chairperson Governor Wycliffe Oparanya wrote; “

“Simeon Nyachae was an astute leader who served with diligence & dedication.

He was a development oriented leader who empowered his people through various development projects & programmes.

The Country has lost a great son & leader who spent most of his life serving his people. I pray to God to grant immeasurable comfort and strength to his family, friends and Gusii Community to accept and bear the loss.

May his soul rest in peace”