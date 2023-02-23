ADVERTISEMENT
Raila reacts to termination of his job as AU High Representative

Denis Mwangi

Raila Odinga writes to AU Chair over the end of his job as AU High Representative

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has written a letter to the AU Chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to serve and welcoming the decision to terminate his appointment.

Odinga, who met with Mahamat during the 2nd Dakar African Infrastructure Financing Summit in Senegal three weeks ago, had indicated the challenges to his continued availability for the role.

In his letter, the former PM stated that he is now free to pursue other pressing and urgent matters.

During his tenure, Odinga made significant contributions to infrastructure development in Africa, including the transformation of the NEPAD Agency to the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD.

He expressed his pride in these accomplishments and his pleasure at having served the continent and its people.

READ: Ruto feted with coveted international award during African Union summit

Despite the progress made, Odinga acknowledged that many challenges remain, including inaction by the continent's leadership and vested interests outside Africa.

He expressed hope that the continent will overcome these challenges.

Odinga also indicated that he would inform the AU when he is available for deployment on a continental assignment as circumstances change.

According to the latest developments, AU Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said Odinga's roles will now be taken over by the African Union Development Agency - New Partnership for Africa's Development (AUDA-NEPAD).

Your exceptional leadership and unique command of the issues concerned has been crucial to the leveraging of infrastructure as a key priority within the Continental agenda.

The transformation of the NEPAD Agency to the African Union Development Agency- NEPAD has now been completed, with a full mandate to implement the Continental agenda on infrastructure,” the AU chair said in a letter to Raila.

Faki appointed Odinga of Kenya as a High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa on October 20, 2018.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

