Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga has sent out a powerful message Tanzania’s new President, Samia Hassan Suluhu shortly after being sworn in as the country’s sixth, and first female president.

In the message seen by Pulse Live, Odinga said that history has been made in the East African region by virtue of her becoming Tanzania’s first female president.

The ODM leader went on to say that together with his wife, Mama Ida Odinga, they pray for success in her new responsibility of leading people of Tanzania.

“History has been made this morning in the East Africa region. Congratulations @SuluhuSamia on taking office as the first female President of Tanzania. Mama @IdaOdinga and I pray for your success in the task ahead of leading your people and enhancing ties between our nations,” said Raila Odinga.

Samia Suluhu Hassan sworn in as Tanzania's sixth president

Samia Hassan Suluhu took the oath of office on Friday to become Tanzania's sixth president.

Madam Suluhu, 61, has served as the vice president since 2015 and takes over following the death of President John Pombe Magufuli.