Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday took the oath to become Tanzania's sixth president.

Madam Suluhu, 61, has served as the vice president since 2015 and takes over following the death of President John Pombe Magufuli.

She becomes the first female president of the nation and in the East Africa region and the ninth woman president in the continent.

According to the Constitution of Tanzania, Suluhu will serve the remainder of Magufuli's term in office, given that they were re-elected in October 2020.

"...the office of President becomes vacant by reason of death, resignation, loss of electoral qualifications or inability to perform his functions due to physical infirmity or failure to discharge the duties and functions of the office of President, then the Vice-President shall be sworn in and become the President for the unexpired period of the term of five years and in accordance with the conditions set out in Article 40, and, after consultation with the political party to which he or she belongs, the President shall propose the name of the person who shall be Vice-President and such appointment shall be confirmed by the National Assembly by votes of not less than fifty percentum of all the Members of Parliament," Article 37 (5) reads.

The world will be watching to see if she upholds the momentum her predecessor had taken with the politics and policies of Tanzania.

While speaking to her character, Bumbuli MP January Makamba who worked with her at the VP's office stated:- "I have observed at close quarters her work ethic, decision-making and temperament. She is a very capable leader."