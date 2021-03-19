The Tanzania government through its regulatory body 'Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa' (BASATA) has suspended all music concerts and shows following the death of President John Pombe Magufuli for the next 14 days.

In a Press Release, BASATA acting-executive Secretary Matiko S. Mniko said the decision was reached on to allow creatives from all sectors (Music, Film and Arts) to participate fully in President Magufuli’s final journey.

“Kufuatia kifo cha Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Hayati Dkt. John Joseph Pombe Magufuli kilichotokea tarehe 17/03/2021, Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa (BASATA) linawaelekeza wadau wake kusitisha vibali vya matamasha na Burudani kwa siku 14 kuanzia tarehe17/03/2021 ili wananchi waungane kuomboleza katika kipindi hiki kigumu kwa Taifa” reads the letter from Matiko Mniko.

Government suspends all concetts and shows following Magufuli’s death

The suspension come at a time WCB’s Mbosso Khan was preparing for his Album launch at Mlimani City in Dar es Salaam on March 20th 2021.

President John Pombe Magufuli passed away on Wednesday and minutes later a number of Bongo Flava artistes led by Diamond, Juma Jux and Khadija Kopa were spotted in studio recording a special tribute song for their departed President.

On Friday, the same artistes were on location shooting the music video to the song they recorded on Wednesday night. The song is expected to be out anytime from now.

Singer Harmonize and his Konde Gang team, Rayvanny, Juma Jux, Kala Jeremiah, One Six among others have already released Magufuli's tribute songs.

Vice President Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan will be sworn in as today, as the next Tanzanian President.