RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Azimio call off Thursday's protests after Kenya Kwanza's last-minute move

Amos Robi

The protests have been called off after Kenya Kwanza agreed to drop an MP in the bipartisan committee they unveiled for talks

Azimio la Umoja leaders during a meeting on April 18, 2023
The Azimio one Kenya Coalition has called off the Thursday, May 4 mass action protests following the dropping of Kenya Kwanza's Adan Keynan from the team holding the bipartisan talks.

Earlier, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the coalition was ready to call off the protests and head back to talks provided the Eldas Member of Parliament was recalled from the talks.

"We in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya announce, on a without prejudice basis, that we are prepared to go back to the bipartisan talks with our opposite side in Kenya Kwanza and are prepared to stand down the demonstrations scheduled for tomorrow Thursday provided that Kenya Kwanza recuses Hon Adan Keynan from the bipartisan committee," Azimio said in a statement signed by Kalonzo Musyoka.

Keynan has since been replaced by Saku MP Dido Rasso according to National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah.

National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung'wa
READ: Azimio leaders restrategise after protests failed to take place in Nairobi

In a joint statement, Ichungwah said Keynan decided to recuse himself for the progress of the country.

"We appreciate the conciliatory tone taken by our Azimio counterparts to engage in talks and stand down the planned street demonstrations should Kenya Kwanza recuse Aldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan.

"As we have always stated, we are willing to bend backwards for the sake of the progress of the country, national unity and stability of the nation," read the statement by Ichungwa and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruyiot.

The Azimio Coalition claimed the selection of Adan Keynan to the bipartisan team was aimed at sabotaging the talks.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan
READ: Sakaja reminds Ruto how Oginga Odinga brought peace to Nairobi in the 1950s

According to Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, the selection of Keynan was meant to drag the talks given he is a member of the Azimio coalition who defected to the Kenya Kwanza side.

"We are totally surprised and stunned by the fact that they have appointed Hon Adan Keynan who is a member of the Azimio la Umoja Coalition," he said.

On Tuesday, May 1, Raila Odinga announced that their bi-weekly protests would continue on Thursday, May 4, after a day's break.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

