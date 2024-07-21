Kenyans in U.S camp at IMF Headquarters in Washington, stage protests

Waving the Kenyan flag, scores of Kenyans camped at the IMF headquarters on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in a bid to pile pressure on the body.

Kenyans have in recent days faulted IMF for giving loans to the government with little or no accountability structures to ensure that the funds are used properly.

Consequently, a significant chunk ends up stolen by government officials and unscrupulous individuals via corruption.

With nothing to show for it, taxpayers then end up paying for loans whose benefits they cannot tell.

Rapper Nonini's update on protests by Kenyans in Washington

Legendary Kenyan rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare AKA Nonini who is currently based in the US is among those who turned up for the protests.

A video shared by Nonini shows the protesters chanting anti IMF slogans and protest songs.

“Comrades eeeh, comrades aaaah. Kenya Viva Kenya. When we lose our fear they lose their power. IMF chini..IMF down. Wakwende ama wasikwende. Waanguke nayo ama? A protester could be heard stating, with many voices responding.

Protesters' message to IMF

The protesters made it clear that their mission is to urge IMF not to loan Kenya any money, alleging that previous loans have either been lost through corruption or used carelessly with little to show for the same.

“We are here today to pass a very important message to the IMF, that we are tired of your exploitation, that we are tired of your manipulation, and that you should leave Kenya now. For many years we have asked the IMF to stop loaning Kenya money,” a protester with a microphone in the video is heard saying.

“Kenyans today protesting outside the offices of IMF international monetary fund Headquarters in Washington DC! Mambo ni Vulai LIVE,” Nonini stated, making it clear the protests were live as at the time he was sharing the video.