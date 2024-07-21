The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyans in U.S camp at IMF Headquarters in Washington, stage protests

Charles Ouma

The protesters made it clear that their mission is to urge IMF not to loan Kenya any money, alleging that previous loans have either been lost through corruption or used carelessly with little to show for the same.

Kenyans in U.S camp at IMF Headquarters in Washington, stage protests
Kenyans in U.S camp at IMF Headquarters in Washington, stage protests

Kenyans living in the United States of America (USA) have taken protests to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington DC.

Recommended articles

Waving the Kenyan flag, scores of Kenyans camped at the IMF headquarters on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in a bid to pile pressure on the body.

Kenyans have in recent days faulted IMF for giving loans to the government with little or no accountability structures to ensure that the funds are used properly.

Consequently, a significant chunk ends up stolen by government officials and unscrupulous individuals via corruption.

With nothing to show for it, taxpayers then end up paying for loans whose benefits they cannot tell.

Legendary Kenyan rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare AKA Nonini who is currently based in the US is among those who turned up for the protests.

READ: Kenyans react as Raila changes tune on dialogue with demands to Ruto in terse statement

A video shared by Nonini shows the protesters chanting anti IMF slogans and protest songs.

Comrades eeeh, comrades aaaah. Kenya Viva Kenya. When we lose our fear they lose their power. IMF chini..IMF down. Wakwende ama wasikwende. Waanguke nayo ama? A protester could be heard stating, with many voices responding.

The protesters made it clear that their mission is to urge IMF not to loan Kenya any money, alleging that previous loans have either been lost through corruption or used carelessly with little to show for the same.

“We are here today to pass a very important message to the IMF, that we are tired of your exploitation, that we are tired of your manipulation, and that you should leave Kenya now. For many years we have asked the IMF to stop loaning Kenya money,” a protester with a microphone in the video is heard saying.

“Kenyans today protesting outside the offices of IMF international monetary fund Headquarters in Washington DC! Mambo ni Vulai LIVE,” Nonini stated, making it clear the protests were live as at the time he was sharing the video.

READ: Aisha Jumwa heckled after hinting at possible reappointment to cabinet by Ruto [Video]

Government spending, loans and corruption have been a key part of discussions that sparked nationwide protests as Kenyans rejected more taxes imposed by the government.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Waliniita nikaenda huko kwa X space, wakatoroka - Ruto brags as he slams protesters

Waliniita nikaenda huko kwa X space, wakatoroka - Ruto brags as he slams protesters

Raila threatens to drop AU bid, addresses claims of being manipulated to support Ruto

Raila threatens to drop AU bid, addresses claims of being manipulated to support Ruto

Kenyans in U.S camp at IMF Headquarters in Washington, stage protests

Kenyans in U.S camp at IMF Headquarters in Washington, stage protests

Kenyans react as Raila changes tune on dialogue with demands to Ruto in terse statement

Kenyans react as Raila changes tune on dialogue with demands to Ruto in terse statement

Aisha Jumwa heckled after hinting at possible reappointment to cabinet by Ruto [Video]

Aisha Jumwa heckled after hinting at possible reappointment to cabinet by Ruto [Video]

Roundtable on U.S. Interference in the Judiciary in the Central African Republic

Roundtable on U.S. Interference in the Judiciary in the Central African Republic

Listen to the people before approving CS nominees – MPs told as Kenyans give verdict

Listen to the people before approving CS nominees – MPs told as Kenyans give verdict

Disruptions persist as airlines, media & banks recover from global IT outage

Disruptions persist as airlines, media & banks recover from global IT outage

Ford Foundation responds to Ruto's claims of funding anti-government demos in Kenya

Ford Foundation responds to Ruto's claims of funding anti-government demos in Kenya

Trending

Jackson Kuria Kihara, the police officer who joined the anti-Finance Bill protests in June 2024.

Kenyans react as Shakur the Cop shares his plight after taking part in demos

DCI Director Mohamed Amin

Notable cases handled by DCI Mohamed Amin in 35-year law enforcement career

Family member faints at City Mortuary after viewing Josephine's body retrieved from Kware Dam, Mukuru Kwa Njenga

Family in shock after identifying body of Josephine Owino, lady who 'sent' a dream

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry

Rais unatupigania ama tukupige? Residents of Kware speak