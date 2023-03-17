Reactions from prominent Kenyans who missed out on CAS nominations

One of the first unlucky candidates was Linda Ogutu who responded to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed’s post announcing the final nominees' list.

“Ni kama pale CAS kimeumana. Wacha nioge nirudi soko. Tumeni sabuni mbio mbio mapema ndio best (Things have become thick regarding the CAS positions. Let me dust myself and keep it moving. Send some soap quickly)” she said in jest.

Her former media counterpart Mwanaisha Chidzuga also took a moment to reflect on the new developments.

“Mungu akitaka kukupa hakuandikii barua (When God choses to bless he doesn’t write letters) ..God’s Timing inshallah is the best time.Kwa sasa we continue to do what i do best,” she said.

Purity Ngirici on her part is yet to speak but following the announcement of CAS nominees, she made changes to her social media profiles where she had prominently displayed her photos with President William Ruto.

The former Woman Rep had uploaded the cover photo of her with President Ruto in February when the initial shortlist was released but took it down on Thursday after her name was not included in the final list of 50 CAS nominees.

Fans who noticed the change encouraged her to continue serving Kenyans despite the new developments.

“So sad that you didn't get CAS nominations, but remain focused you are a people's choice don't worry God's time will see you there,” Chrispinus Shikuku commented.

“A strong lady. Let that smile not fade away. You are headed to greatness. I'm with you in all situations,” Jane Mugo added.

Veteran footballer Macdonald Mariga was also among those who missed out on the opportunity and wished the lucky candidates the best as they go through the next phase of vetting.

“Congratulations to everyone appointed and CAS sports count on our support,” he said.

President William Ruto nominated 50 individuals for the CAS positions, an increase from 37 appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the ministry leadership hierarchy, the CAS is directly under the Cabinet Secretary and above the Principal Secretary. Besides good salaries, the CASs will enjoy other benefits and perks.

Here is a breakdown of the benefits the CASs will enjoy: