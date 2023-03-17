ADVERTISEMENT
Reactions from prominent Kenyans who missed out on CAS nominations

Denis Mwangi

Prominent candidates who missed out on being nominated for the Chief Administrative Secretary positions have begun reacting to the news.

A collage photo of Purity Ngirici, Macdonald Mariga and Linda Ogutu
A collage photo of Purity Ngirici, Macdonald Mariga and Linda Ogutu

Among the most popular candidates who were snubbed include former Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirichi, former Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Macdonald Mariga, and former news anchors Mwanaisha Chidzuga and Linda Ogutu.

One of the first unlucky candidates was Linda Ogutu who responded to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed’s post announcing the final nominees' list.

Ni kama pale CAS kimeumana. Wacha nioge nirudi soko. Tumeni sabuni mbio mbio mapema ndio best (Things have become thick regarding the CAS positions. Let me dust myself and keep it moving. Send some soap quickly)” she said in jest.

Her former media counterpart Mwanaisha Chidzuga also took a moment to reflect on the new developments.

Mungu akitaka kukupa hakuandikii barua (When God choses to bless he doesn’t write letters) ..God’s Timing inshallah is the best time.Kwa sasa we continue to do what i do best,” she said.

Mwanaisha Chidzuga
Mwanaisha Chidzuga

Purity Ngirici on her part is yet to speak but following the announcement of CAS nominees, she made changes to her social media profiles where she had prominently displayed her photos with President William Ruto.

The former Woman Rep had uploaded the cover photo of her with President Ruto in February when the initial shortlist was released but took it down on Thursday after her name was not included in the final list of 50 CAS nominees.

Fans who noticed the change encouraged her to continue serving Kenyans despite the new developments.

So sad that you didn't get CAS nominations, but remain focused you are a people's choice don't worry God's time will see you there,” Chrispinus Shikuku commented.

A strong lady. Let that smile not fade away. You are headed to greatness. I'm with you in all situations,” Jane Mugo added.

Purity Ngirici pulls down cover photo with President William Ruto
Purity Ngirici pulls down cover photo with President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Veteran footballer Macdonald Mariga was also among those who missed out on the opportunity and wished the lucky candidates the best as they go through the next phase of vetting.

Congratulations to everyone appointed and CAS sports count on our support,” he said.

President William Ruto nominated 50 individuals for the CAS positions, an increase from 37 appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the ministry leadership hierarchy, the CAS is directly under the Cabinet Secretary and above the Principal Secretary. Besides good salaries, the CASs will enjoy other benefits and perks.

Here is a breakdown of the benefits the CASs will enjoy:

  • Monthly salary - Sh765,138
  • House allowance - Sh200,000
  • Entertainment allowance - Sh100,000
  • Car grant - Sh10 million
  • Mortgage - Sh35 million
  • Health cover - Sh10 million outpatient and Sh3 million inpatient
Denis Mwangi

