Njugush questions Deep State after NYS graduates rushed for 350 jobs

His remarks came in response to a video showcasing a large turnout of NYS youth during the KDF recruitment drive at Embakasi Garrison on Monday, September 18.

Njugush - Unemployment is a ticking time bomb

In a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, Njugush expressed his deep concern by describing unemployment as a ticking time bomb.

He highlighted that the video depicted only a fraction of the unemployed youth, specifically former NYS participants and that the broader issue encompassed university graduates, form four leavers, and even those with primary school leavers.

"Ticking Time bomb!! These are ex-NYS youth, not the whole country...Not all university graduates, not form four leavers, not class 8 leavers..," Njugush wrote.

In his post, Njugush critiqued the prevailing attitude towards employment, suggesting that the government's response often centers around encouraging self-employment, which then leads to heavy taxation.

Additionally, he pointed out the challenges faced by businesses operating in Kenya, implying that they require some form of magical intervention to survive.

Njugush questions gov't for not paying attention to the unemployment crisis

The comedian further questioned the government's timing, noting that during election seasons, politicians suddenly pay attention to the youth unemployment crisis, promising solutions but forgetting as soon as they are in office.

"No one is speaking about employment, especially for the youth, and when they do wanasema you self employ yourself then unatandikwa na taxes vizuri.

"Also business running in this country needs a magician... But wait until it's almost elections all over sudden vijana tutawaangalia. Hii kwanza lets forget kabisaaa..." he wrote.

Njugush roots for real solutions to youth unemployment

He urged for a more in-depth discussion about the root causes and potential solutions to address this pressing issue.

"Shida iko wapi, is it how we vote, who we vote, or even do we actually vote or should we know our goose is cooked and create our own systems and structures or tuchimbe kisima tuingie wenyewe?" he wrote.