ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto addresses Karen Nyamu’s conduct in public & the actions he has taken

Charles Ouma

"Even Nyamu, I have had an occasion to sit her down and tell her that she needs to change what she is doing. She is a girl," the President stated before explaining the actions he has taken.

File image of nominated Senator Karen Nyamu and President William Ruto
File image of nominated Senator Karen Nyamu and President William Ruto

President William Ruto has confirmed that he has on several occasions engaged nominated Senator Karen Nyamu over her conduct in public.

While responding to concerns of misconduct and opulence displayed by some of the leaders in the current regime as expressed during the #RejectFinanceBill protests, Ruto noted that indeed the concerns are genuine and he has taken steps to address it with the concerned leaders.

One user who spoke during the X Space Engagement Forum on Friday singled out Nyamu, wondering why she should hold public office in light of her lack of modesty, arrogance and lavish lifestyle as claimed by the user.

The president explained that he has rebuked the Nominated Senator, engaging her personally and requesting her to change her ways.

“I agree that some of our officials are arrogant, some of them speak out of fun, and some display obnoxious opulence if I may say which does not just anger the public, sometimes I call some of those people and give them a piece of my mind. Even Nyamu, I have had an occasion to sit her down and tell her that she needs to change what she is doing.

“She is a girl. I have had to sit down and tell her, look, you need to do things differently. I know what is going on and I have promised that I will be making changes.” The President stated.

Attempting to explain her conduct, Ruto stated that the behaviou could be as a result of excitement stemming from young people holding high positions of power.

He added that he has taken the role of mentoring the younger leaders regarding how they engage the public and how they carry themselves to give dignity to the offices they hold.

“When you are in my position you are also a father figure and some of these young people get excited about many things and sometimes do the wrong things and I know someone mentioned Karen Nyamu,” Ruto noted.

In a sheer display of arrogance and misuse of her office, the Senator was at one point recorded on video instructing her driver to take the wrong side of the road while en route to Parliament.

She was also at the center of an altercation during a party in Dubai.

Mugithi singer Samidoh was performing in a Dubai club where his wife Edday Nderitu and baby mama Karen Nyamu were both present when the two ladies engaged in a fistfight over the singer.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

