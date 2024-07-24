The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto appoints Noah Maiyo new commandant of Presidential Escort Unit commandant

Amos Robi

Maiyo has over three decades of experience in VIP protection and has previously served as head of operations at the PEU

  • William Yiampoy has been reassigned to the position of Director of Operations at Police Headquarters after commanding the President's security detail since 2022
  • The changes in leadership are part of a strategy to ensure top security positions are held by experienced and trusted individuals
  • The Presidential Escort Unit is responsible for providing security and protection to top government officials and visiting dignitaries

President William Ruto has promoted the long-serving head of operations of security in his office to the position of Presidential Escort Unit (PEU) Commandant.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Noah Maiyo, a seasoned expert in VIP protection, assumes his new role with a wealth of experience garnered over more than three decades of dedicated service.

Maiyo has spent the last two years as the head of operations at the PEU, and prior to that, he served a decade in a similar capacity at the Office of the Deputy President.

His extensive background in ensuring the safety of top government officials makes him an invaluable asset in his new command.

Maiyo takes over from William Yiampoy, who has been reassigned to the position of Director of Operations at Police Headquarters.

Yiampoy, a trusted figure in President Ruto's security detail, has transitioned from his previous role as Assistant Inspector General of Police. He commanded the President's security detail since 2022, following the election.

Yiampoy's tenure as the head of PEU saw him play a critical role in safeguarding the President, the First Family, and other dignitaries.

His reassignment is part of a broader strategy to ensure that the country's top security positions are held by highly experienced and trusted individuals.

An internal memo from the service confirmed that Maiyo would take over his new duties immediately.

The Presidential Escort Unit is a pivotal component of the Kenya Police Service, with its functions clearly defined in Section 24 of the National Police Service Act, 2011.

The primary responsibilities of the PEU include providing security and protection to the President, the First Family, retired Presidents, the Deputy President, visiting Heads of State and Governments, and any other VIPs as directed by the Inspector-General.

This unit ensures that the highest standards of safety and security are maintained for the country's most prominent figures.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

