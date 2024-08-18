The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto awarded Honorary Doctorate, announces Sh60Million grant for Baraton University

Charles Ouma

President Ruto adds another feather to his cap

President William Ruto has added another feather to his cap after bagging an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters in Leadership.

The President who was the chief guest at University of Eastern Africa, Baraton was feted by the institution during its 42nd graduation ceremony.

The event which was held at the university grounds in Chesumei Constituency saw 1,267 graduands conferred with different degrees.

"Attended the 42nd Graduation Ceremony at the University of Eastern Africa, Baraton, in Nandi County. I am honoured to accept the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters in Leadership from the institution." Ruto shared on social media after accepting the award.

President Ruto promised that his administration would give Baraton University a grant of Sh60 Million which will be used to build more facilities at the institution.

"The request that has been put to me for a grant from the government of Kenya for the completion of the facility that you have in this institution, I am instructing the ministry of education to give a grant of Ksh60M for the development of that facility," Ruto said.

The president, while congratulating the graduands, claimed that the institution’s graduates are some of the most respected healthcare workers in Kenya.

He also praised the institution for being the first university in the country to offer a degree in nursing.

"I congratulate Baraton university for being the first to offer a degree in nursing. This has been a premier institution for the development of our human capital," Ruto stated.

Ruto who was accompanied by Education Cabinet Secretary Migosi Ogamba also witnessed the installation of Prof. Jackson Msafiri Mamba as the new University of Eastern Africa Baraton vice chancellor.

He takes over from Prof. Philip Maiyo whose ten-year stint has since come to an end, paying the way for the university to get a new Vice Chancellor.

Ruto affirmed his confidence in the incoming Vice Chancellor’s ability to steer the institution to greater heights.

"I'm very confident that you have the requisite knowledge, understanding, and experience to be able to run this great institution and take it to greater heights as is expected by this community, the church and the government," Ruto said.

President Ruto is among the few world leaders with PhD qualification, having graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Plant Ecology at the University of Nairobi (UoN).

ADVERTISEMENT

