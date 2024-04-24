Ruto buys sporty crossover SUV after snubbing Mercedes Benz G Wagon & Lexus lx570

He declared his interest in the vehicle after sampling a few including a Mercedes Benz G Wagon and a Lexus LX 570.

After testing the Toyota CHR, he said that he would pay for the vehicle including taxes.

The Toyota C-HR stands out with its unique blend of sportiness and hybrid efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

It features a 1.8-litre naturally-aspirated engine coupled with an electric motor.

This provides enough torque for smooth starts, and the vehicle utilizes an e-CVT automatic transmission for hassle-free driving.

President William Ruto officially opened the Jumbo Africa Auto Auction in the Naivasha Special Economic Zone on April 24, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The C-HR GR Sport is notable for its enhanced safety features, courtesy of the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 system, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, and automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

This event, held at the Naivasha Special Economic Zone, represents a significant shift in Kenya’s automotive industry with the introduction of the country's first Japanese car auction.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, President Ruto welcomed the new investor, recognizing the auction as a beacon of investor confidence in Kenya's growing economy.

"This is more than an auction; it is a revolution of the car purchasing experience in Kenya," he declared.

The auction house, unique in its approach, utilizes both physical and online platforms to offer competitive options to a multitude of buyers.

President William Ruto officially opened the Jumbo Africa Auto Auction in the Naivasha Special Economic Zone on April 24, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The president stressed the importance of this venture, noting the strategic advantages it presents, such as leveraging the Kenyan shilling as a trading currency and offering unparalleled access to a variety of vehicles, from cars and trucks to motorcycles and even mechanical appliances.

The Jumbo Africa Auto Auction is poised to offer an expansive selection of vehicles, thereby enhancing the variety and access for buyers not only in Kenya but across East Africa and the entire continent.

This move is expected to boost trade, ensure competitive pricing, and provide a secure and efficient vehicle procurement process.

"The auction will not only ensure competitive pricing but also foster greater savings for buyers through an enhanced and transparent bidding process," said President Ruto.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted the significance of using the Kenyan currency for transactions, which will fortify its position and utility in the trade and commerce sector.

President William Ruto officially opened the Jumbo Africa Auto Auction in the Naivasha Special Economic Zone on April 24, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

As a tangible endorsement of the auction's potential, President Ruto celebrated his acquisition of a Toyota CHR Hybrid, setting a precedent for future purchases through this innovative platform.

This purchase, beyond its practical implications, is emblematic of the government's support for modernizing Kenya's automotive industry.

With the launch of the Jumbo Africa Auto Auction, Kenya is firmly on the road to reshaping its automotive sector, offering an inviting environment for both local and international investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development is set to drive not only economic growth but also position Kenya as a leader in the African automotive trade.