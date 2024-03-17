Ruto celebrates 29-year-old earning Sh68K per week via online jobs

The President met the young graduate from Kilgoris on and shared his experience on social media on March 17, 2024.

The President revealed that the young graduate has been making at least 500 US dollars a week through Konza Digital Skills, translating to about Sh68000.

He hailed him as an example of how young people can secure meaningful employment by leveraging on technology and the digital space.

The president gave the update after opening the Ildolisho Comprehensive School Konza Digital Skills in Kilgoris, Narok County.

"Abraham Leteipa Kaeno is a powerful story of how the youth can effectively use technology for self-employment. Through the Konza Digital Skills, the 29-year-old university graduate from Kilgoris is making an average of $500 (Sh68,000) a week from online jobs.

"Officially opened the Ildolisho Comprehensive School Konza Digital Skills, Kilgoris, Narok County. Later, broke ground for the construction of the Kenya Utalii College's Ildolisho Campus." Ruto stated on X.

Kenya Kwanza and the focus on online jobs

The Kenya Kwanza administration has been a champion of online jobs with several initiatives rolled out to support Kenyans interested in pursuing the same.

Among the initiatives is 'FINYA Computer Free Online Training Programme' , a program launched to equip young individuals with digital skills to enable them to tap into online job opportunities.

The initiative rolled out by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection seeks to provide essential knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.

The goal is to prepare young people for digital and online work, enabling them to secure decent employment and generate income through gig and freelancing opportunities.

Earlier this month, Remotasks, the global company known for its micro-tasking platform announced the cessation of its operations in Kenya.

President William Ruto in a Jitume lab Pulse Live Kenya

The announcement came just days after President praised the company that has been a significant player in the gig economy.

"We are reaching out with an important announcement regarding Remotasks operations in your location. We are discontinuing operations in your current location effective immediately. As part of this change, you will be off-boarded from your current project," the communication read in part.

