RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto, Gachagua watch as Githunguri residents side with MP opposing Finance Bill

Charles Ouma

"It's clear that the people of Githunguri don't want houses," Ruto said after the residents made the stance on the Finance Bill 2023 known.

File image of President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders at a past event
File image of President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders at a past event

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua came face to face with opposition to the Finance Bill 2023 in Githunguri with residents making their stand known to them that they do not support the bill and are solidly behind area MP Gathoni Wamuchomba who opposed the bill.

Wamuchomba set the stage with Ruto and Gachagua watching during the Githunguri Dairy Cooperative Society field day when she stated that she will not be intimidated, adding that she will adequately represent voters by opposing the Finance Bill 2023.

"I appreciate the support as well as the prayers and promise to deliver on my assignment as an MP without being intimidated," Wamuchomba stated.

When the President took to the podium, he slammed lawmakers who opposed the bill, including Wamuchomba- stating that their actions are meant to derail Kenya Kwanza’s agenda.

"These citizens helped you get a job but you don't want a cut of your salary to fund the housing project. All MPs, including those in opposition who voted against the bill, are insincere. Let's stop petty politics from the few who are against the move," said the president.

After lecturing the MPs who opposed the bill, Ruto sought to know if Wamuchomba’s decision to vote against the bill represented the constituency’s position.

He did this by putting the question to Githunguri residents on the Housing Fund and the crowd roared back making it clear that they are opposed to the bill, an indication that Wamuchomba acted as per their wishes.

The president quickly realized the mood of the crowd and opposition to the bill

"It's clear that the people of Githunguri don't want houses," Ruto said amid uproar from the crowd before changing the course of his speech.

DP Rigathi Gachagua with leader of majority in parliament, Kimani Ichung'wa
DP Rigathi Gachagua with leader of majority in parliament, Kimani Ichung'wa Pulse Live Kenya

The Githunguri lawmaker is among the few who defied Kenya Kwanza position and voted against the bill in the face of threats of action being taken against them by the coalition.

READ: Stop lecturing us like children - Majimbo Kalasinga tells Ruto on Finance Bill

Kabuchai Member of Parliament, Majimbo Kalasinga is also among those opposed to the Finance Bill 2023.

He cautioned the president to stop lecturing Kenya Kwanza Members of Parliament over the Finance Bill 2023.

"Being in Kenya Kwanza does not mean having all the burden, the President should stop lecturing us on TV as small boys.

"Give us time as MPs to debate ile kitu mzuri tupitishe na ile mbaya tuondoe. Rais wetu ambaye tunapenda asitupee msomo kwa TV kama sisi ni watoto wachanga. We are not small boys. This is the independence of the mind of the person standing before you the MP of Kabuchai." The lawmaker stated ahead of the Bill being presented in Parliament for the Third Reading.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

