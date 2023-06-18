Ruto, Gachagua watch as Githunguri residents side with MP opposing Finance Bill

Wamuchomba set the stage with Ruto and Gachagua watching during the Githunguri Dairy Cooperative Society field day when she stated that she will not be intimidated, adding that she will adequately represent voters by opposing the Finance Bill 2023.

"I appreciate the support as well as the prayers and promise to deliver on my assignment as an MP without being intimidated," Wamuchomba stated.

When the President took to the podium, he slammed lawmakers who opposed the bill, including Wamuchomba- stating that their actions are meant to derail Kenya Kwanza’s agenda.

"These citizens helped you get a job but you don't want a cut of your salary to fund the housing project. All MPs, including those in opposition who voted against the bill, are insincere. Let's stop petty politics from the few who are against the move," said the president.

After lecturing the MPs who opposed the bill, Ruto sought to know if Wamuchomba’s decision to vote against the bill represented the constituency’s position.

He did this by putting the question to Githunguri residents on the Housing Fund and the crowd roared back making it clear that they are opposed to the bill, an indication that Wamuchomba acted as per their wishes.

The president quickly realized the mood of the crowd and opposition to the bill

"It's clear that the people of Githunguri don't want houses," Ruto said amid uproar from the crowd before changing the course of his speech.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Githunguri lawmaker is among the few who defied Kenya Kwanza position and voted against the bill in the face of threats of action being taken against them by the coalition.

Kabuchai Member of Parliament, Majimbo Kalasinga is also among those opposed to the Finance Bill 2023.

He cautioned the president to stop lecturing Kenya Kwanza Members of Parliament over the Finance Bill 2023.

"Being in Kenya Kwanza does not mean having all the burden, the President should stop lecturing us on TV as small boys.