Ruto highlights 2023 achievements & outlines 2024 vision in New Year message

President Ruto highlighted the government's decisive measures and the collective efforts of Kenyans that have propelled the country forward.

Ruto underscored a significant milestone, stating, "We have conquered the specter of economic stagnation. We now stand resilient against sovereign debts."

He emphasised the tangible progress with inflation easing to 6.8%, signalling positive economic stability.

Recognizing the necessity of fiscal discipline, the head of state disclosed that the government has slashed expenditures by up to Sh400 billion to curtail borrowing, demonstrating a commitment to prudent financial management.

President William Ruto speaking at the Nakuru State Lodge on December 31 Pulse Live Kenya

Assuring Kenyans of the government's unwavering commitment to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, President Ruto celebrated the success of the subsidised fertiliser programme, contributing to a remarkable 40% surge in food production.

Looking ahead, he pledged intensified efforts in 2024 to eliminate the Sh500 billion food import bill.

President Ruto delineated the government's inclusive economic growth model, strategically designed to generate millions of jobs and broaden economic horizons.

He highlighted financial inclusion initiatives like the Hustler Fund and the revamped NSSF contribution model, aimed at fortifying the financial well-being and social security of all Kenyans.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Defence CS Aden Duale Pulse Live Kenya

The Head of State also announced the government's pledge to amplify efforts towards achieving universal healthcare.

