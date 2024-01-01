The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto highlights 2023 achievements & outlines 2024 vision in New Year message

Amos Robi

The head of state disclosed that the government has slashed expenditures by up to Sh400 billion to curtail borrowing

President William Ruto speaking at the Nakuru State Lodge on December 31
In a New Year address from State House, Nakuru, President William Ruto painted an optimistic picture of Kenya's economic future, asserting that the nation has navigated past peril and is now firmly on the path to sustainable growth.

Recommended articles

President Ruto highlighted the government's decisive measures and the collective efforts of Kenyans that have propelled the country forward.

Ruto underscored a significant milestone, stating, "We have conquered the specter of economic stagnation. We now stand resilient against sovereign debts."

He emphasised the tangible progress with inflation easing to 6.8%, signalling positive economic stability.

Recognizing the necessity of fiscal discipline, the head of state disclosed that the government has slashed expenditures by up to Sh400 billion to curtail borrowing, demonstrating a commitment to prudent financial management.

President William Ruto speaking at the Nakuru State Lodge on December 31
READ: 10 companies in Kenya that announced shutdowns in 2023

Assuring Kenyans of the government's unwavering commitment to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, President Ruto celebrated the success of the subsidised fertiliser programme, contributing to a remarkable 40% surge in food production.

Looking ahead, he pledged intensified efforts in 2024 to eliminate the Sh500 billion food import bill.

President Ruto delineated the government's inclusive economic growth model, strategically designed to generate millions of jobs and broaden economic horizons.

He highlighted financial inclusion initiatives like the Hustler Fund and the revamped NSSF contribution model, aimed at fortifying the financial well-being and social security of all Kenyans.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Defence CS Aden Duale
READ: Here is what's next for Kenya after abandoning $300M early payment for $2B Eurobond

The Head of State also announced the government's pledge to amplify efforts towards achieving universal healthcare.

He called upon public servants to execute their duties diligently, emphasising the pivotal role effective governance plays in realizing the nation's economic aspirations.

