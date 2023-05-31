The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto nominates 2 new Principal Secretaries

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto nominates two new Principal Secretaries to CS Mudavadi & CS Kindiki's offices

President William Ruto speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on May 25, 2023
President William Ruto speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on May 25, 2023

President William Ruto nominated two individuals for the position of Principal Secretary, following the recommendation of the Public Service Commission.

The nominees, if approved by Parliament, will assume senior roles in the government's executive branch, bringing their expertise to vital portfolios.

One of the nominees is Salome Wairimu Muhia-Beacco, who has been nominated for the position of Principal Secretary in the State Department for Correctional Services under the Ministry of Interior & National Administration.

She will replace Esther Ngero who resigned on May 23.

President William Ruto during the joint media interview
President William Ruto during the joint media interview

With a career spanning twenty-six years as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, Muhia has held various management roles in renowned corporations such as Bamburi Cement Company Limited, AIG Insurance Co. Ltd, Phoenix of East Africa Insurance Company Limited, and ICEA Insurance.

Her educational background includes a Master of Laws Degree (LL.M) in Leadership and Governance from the University of Nairobi.

The second nominee, Anne Njoki Wang'ombe, has been nominated for the position of Principal Secretary in the State Department for Performance Management & Delivery Services in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

READ: Ruto lectures KRA officers while filing annual tax returns

Wang'ombe brings with her a wealth of experience as a human resource practitioner and educationist, accumulating over three decades of professional expertise.

She currently serves as the Manager of the Kenya Revenue Authority Staff Pension Scheme (KRASPS) since 2018.

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023
President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

She has previously held notable positions as the lead Human Resources Consultant for Mannion Daniels Africa Limited and as the Assistant Director of Human Resources & Administration at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

Wang'ombe holds a Master's Degree in Education Administration & Planning from the University of Nairobi.

The names were transmitted to the National Assembly for parliamentary vetting.

Denis Mwangi

ADVERTISEMENT

