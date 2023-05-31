Ruto nominates 2 new Principal Secretaries

The nominees, if approved by Parliament, will assume senior roles in the government's executive branch, bringing their expertise to vital portfolios.

One of the nominees is Salome Wairimu Muhia-Beacco, who has been nominated for the position of Principal Secretary in the State Department for Correctional Services under the Ministry of Interior & National Administration.

She will replace Esther Ngero who resigned on May 23.

President William Ruto during the joint media interview Pulse Live Kenya

With a career spanning twenty-six years as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, Muhia has held various management roles in renowned corporations such as Bamburi Cement Company Limited, AIG Insurance Co. Ltd, Phoenix of East Africa Insurance Company Limited, and ICEA Insurance.

Her educational background includes a Master of Laws Degree (LL.M) in Leadership and Governance from the University of Nairobi.

The second nominee, Anne Njoki Wang'ombe, has been nominated for the position of Principal Secretary in the State Department for Performance Management & Delivery Services in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Wang'ombe brings with her a wealth of experience as a human resource practitioner and educationist, accumulating over three decades of professional expertise.

She currently serves as the Manager of the Kenya Revenue Authority Staff Pension Scheme (KRASPS) since 2018.

President William Ruto during a media breifing at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

She has previously held notable positions as the lead Human Resources Consultant for Mannion Daniels Africa Limited and as the Assistant Director of Human Resources & Administration at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

Wang'ombe holds a Master's Degree in Education Administration & Planning from the University of Nairobi.

