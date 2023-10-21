Ruto reacts as CS Kithure Kindiki issues statement on deadly Mashujaa Day stampede

President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki have reacted to the deadly stampeded at Kericho Green Stadium during Mashujaa Day celebrations which left four people dead and others in hospital with injuries.
Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kericho ended in grief for scores of Kenyan families who lost their loved ones with others in hospital
Ruto condoled with the families of the deceased and wished those recuperating a speedy recovery.
“My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the tragedy at the Kericho Green Stadium ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations. We extend our deepest condolences and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. Poleni sana.” Read a statement by the President on his social media pages.
Ministry of Interior issues statement
On his part, Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki appealed for calm as his ministry investigates what led to the tragic stampede during the Mashujaa Day stampede witnessed at Kericho's Green Stadium.
In a statement released to the public by Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo, the Ministry condoled with the families of the deceased and wish those still in hospital a quick recovery.
"The ministry is deeply saddened by the stampede incident that happened earlier today when patriotic Kenyans tried to access the Kericho Green Stadium to commemorate the 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations.
"We deeply regret this unfortunate incident and grieve with the families of those who lost their lives today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected and we send out best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," read the statement in part.
Four dead, others in hospital
The stampeded occurred at the stadium’s gate C with police reports indicating that a lady who was selling tea outside the stadium unexpectedly spilt hot tea into the fire near Gate 'C' along the public road.
"Several people who wanted to gain entry to the stadium were injured and rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital on board station motor vehicle and county government ambulances. At the said hospital, four unknown females have been confirmed dead," the police stated.
This caused panic as and resulted in a stampede as members of the public mistook it for teargas being lobbed at them.
