The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto recalls 1st interaction with 'Sipangwingwi' producer while mourning his death

Denis Mwangi

Producer Byron was introduced to President Ruto by Exray Taniua

A collage of President William Ruto, Byron Muhando Kivisi and Exray
A collage of President William Ruto, Byron Muhando Kivisi and Exray

President William Ruto has recalled his first interaction with departed music producer Byron Muhando Kivisi of the viral 'Sipangwingwi' hit song.

Recommended articles

While eulogising the producer, President Ruto said he was introduced to Byron by Tony Kinyanjui alias Exray who sang the hit song that became a big part of his presidential campaign.

“I recall with fondness his calm and collected demeanour, but more importantly his immense talent that made him an acclaimed music producer.

“It is disheartening that we have lost Byron at a prime age. We are comforted by the fact that his works of art will live on,” President Ruto said.

ADVERTISEMENT
The late producer Byron and President William Ruto
The late producer Byron and President William Ruto The late producer Byron and President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

He extended his condolences to Byron’s family and fanbase.

The Sipangwingwi song went viral in 2022 and shortly after, the song was adopted by Ruto’s campaign secretariat.

The song fitted into the campaign because it advocated freedom and free will, encouraging Kenyans to act at their own discretion.

At the height of the campaigns, Ruto heavily opposed Uhuru Kenyatta’s support for Raila Odinga and the Building Bridges Initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto alleged that the then government was trying to impose itself on the people, urging that Kenyans should be left to make their own choices.

According to Leonard Aluda Muhali, a close family member, Byron Kivisi suffered a fatal arterial rupture.

His sudden demise sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment space, leaving his family, the entire music industry, and his fans in grief.

Byron Muhando Kivisi
Byron Muhando Kivisi Byron Muhando Kivisi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"Byron Kivisi, the beloved son of Evans Muhali, tragically suffered an arterial rupture yesterday morning. We pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace," Aluda said.

The family has announced that Byron Kivisi's body has been taken to Kenyatta University Morgue and his final resting place will be in Maragoli Bugina village, Vihiga county. The burial ceremony is scheduled for October 7.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto recalls 1st interaction with 'Sipangwingwi' producer while mourning his death

Ruto recalls 1st interaction with 'Sipangwingwi' producer while mourning his death

KTN, Radio Maisha & 5 other stations to face periodic interruptions for 7 days

KTN, Radio Maisha & 5 other stations to face periodic interruptions for 7 days

Photos of Sakaja put to rest Babu Owino's sensational accusations

Photos of Sakaja put to rest Babu Owino's sensational accusations

Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

How homebuyers and investors will benefit from The Real Estate Regulation Bill 2023

How homebuyers and investors will benefit from The Real Estate Regulation Bill 2023

U.S. televangelist announces gov't-sponsored mega crusade in Kenya

U.S. televangelist announces gov't-sponsored mega crusade in Kenya

Watch: Lady ditches motorbike ride for Land Cruiser in traffic

Watch: Lady ditches motorbike ride for Land Cruiser in traffic

Huduma Namba vs Maisha Namba, here are the 5 major differences

Huduma Namba vs Maisha Namba, here are the 5 major differences

Why CS Kuria's public apology raises more questions

Why CS Kuria's public apology raises more questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

File image of a crime scene

Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo

Tumaini Primary School headteacher Millicent Kefa

Tumaini Primary School apologises for viral video alleging student hunger

KDF Troops

How to check if you have been shortlisted for the KDF Specialist Officers & Tradesmen/women