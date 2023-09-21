Ruto recalls 1st interaction with 'Sipangwingwi' producer while mourning his death

While eulogising the producer, President Ruto said he was introduced to Byron by Tony Kinyanjui alias Exray who sang the hit song that became a big part of his presidential campaign.

“I recall with fondness his calm and collected demeanour, but more importantly his immense talent that made him an acclaimed music producer.

“It is disheartening that we have lost Byron at a prime age. We are comforted by the fact that his works of art will live on,” President Ruto said.

He extended his condolences to Byron’s family and fanbase.

The Sipangwingwi song went viral in 2022 and shortly after, the song was adopted by Ruto’s campaign secretariat.

The song fitted into the campaign because it advocated freedom and free will, encouraging Kenyans to act at their own discretion.

At the height of the campaigns, Ruto heavily opposed Uhuru Kenyatta’s support for Raila Odinga and the Building Bridges Initiative.

Ruto alleged that the then government was trying to impose itself on the people, urging that Kenyans should be left to make their own choices.

Family reveals how 'Sipangwingwi' producer died, announces burial date

According to Leonard Aluda Muhali, a close family member, Byron Kivisi suffered a fatal arterial rupture.

His sudden demise sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment space, leaving his family, the entire music industry, and his fans in grief.

"Byron Kivisi, the beloved son of Evans Muhali, tragically suffered an arterial rupture yesterday morning. We pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace," Aluda said.