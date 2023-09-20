Family reveals how 'Sipangwingwi' producer died, announces burial date

According to Leonard Aluda Muhali, a close family member, Byron Kivisi, a multi-talented creative force behind some of Kenya's most prominent music hits, such as 'Sipangwingwi' and 'Usherati,' suffered a fatal arterial rupture.

His sudden demise has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment space, leaving his family, the entire music industry, and his fans in grief.

"Byron Kivisi, the beloved son of Evans Muhali, tragically suffered an arterial rupture yesterday morning. We pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace," Aluda said.

Byron Kivisi was celebrated for his exceptional talent in producing chart-topping songs that became iconic in the Kenyan music landscape.

Producer Byron and Exray Pulse Live Kenya

Some of Byron Kivisi's most noteworthy contributions to the music industry not only topped the charts but also transcended into the political arena.

'Sipangwingwi' was even embraced by President Ruto during his 2022 presidential campaign, illustrating the widespread popularity of Byron's music.

The family has announced that Byron Kivisi's body has been taken to Kenyatta University Morgue and his final resting place will be in Maragoli Bugina village, Vihiga county. The burial ceremony is scheduled for October 7.

Byron Kivisi's legacy will endure through his unforgettable songs, which have become an integral part of Kenyan popular culture.

He collaborated with some of the most prominent rappers in the country, including Trio Mio, Mejja, X-Ray, and Ssaru.

Trio Mio mourned the producer as a great man with whom they did great things.

"Aaaaiii Paapiii! We made magic together! Still can't believe it my G 💔 Rest easy king 🙏 Your work lives on!!" Trio Mio wrote.