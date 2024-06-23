Ruto’s revamped security in Nyahururu: Mandatory search, screening equipment & police presence

Leaving nothing to chance, security was tight at the church with additional measures and layers of security screening added.

As opposed to past instances where the president has attended church services with no significant changes to screening protocols for congregants, Sunday saw a tent set up with the latest security screening equipment installed.

All the congregants went through the tent for thorough screening that was taken over by security agencies before making their way to the venue.

Reports indicate that the search was also to ensure that no one made it into the venue with any protest placard or related material.

Congregants attending the church service were subjected to a mandatory security search.

Heavy police presence was also reported in Nyahururu and nearby centres as well as roads leading to the town to ensure that no demonstrations happened during the President’s visit.

#OccupyChurches and #RejectFinanceBill2024 protest

Preceding the event, pressure mounted on the presiding bishop of ACK Diocese Nyahururu whose contacts were made public on X with netizens urged to call him to stop the service.

Screenshots shared on social media saw several Kenyans confirm that they had contact the number provided, reminding the bishop on the role of the church in governance and urging him to stop the event.

President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua arrived for the church service shortly after 10 am.