Gachagua responds to Sabina Chege’s “they beat me & stole my iPhone 14” plea for help

The former Murang’a Woman Representative disclosed that she lost the phone when chaos erupted in parliament on Thursday, June 8.

The lawmaker who was speaking on Friday, June 9 added that she was roughed up and beaten during the scuffle and appealed to those behind the theft to hand the phone back to her.

After recounting her woes, Chege who was nominated to parliament by the Jubilee Party sought Gachagua’s intervention on the matter.

“Apart from beating me, they proceeded to steal my phone. It is an iPhone 14, and your Excellency our DP Rigathi Gachagua, I request for your intervention and support so that I can recover the phone. Those who stole the phone, please hand it back to me,” Chege said.

She was referring to the drama that unfolded in parliament following a stand-off between Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance and Kenya Kwanza lawmakers.

DP Gachagua responds

In his response at the same event, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua questioned why lawmakers resorted to physical violence

“Why did you beat Sabina Chege? We stopped beating women, even those whose dowry we've paid, we don't fight them. When you fight women physically, what kind of a man are you?”

He added that it is embarrassing when lawmakers resort to physical fights.

“When you beat a woman and you are a man, it is very embarrassing. These are cowards. How do you go to fight women physically to sort out issues that are there?

“You should fight with Sabina politically. She says she is a party leader and the other one says he is a party leader. Why don’t you divide yourselves to know who is the party leader? When you sent for her to be beaten, does that make you a party leader?” Gachagua posed.

Several MPs suspended after chaos in parliament

Trouble started after Speaker Moses Wetangula declined to remove Chege from her Minority whip position as agreed by the Uhuru Kenyatta-led faction of Jubilee party.

Matters got out of hand, forcing the speaker to adjourn the afternoon session for 20 minutes.

The nominated MP was left nursing injuries after she was allegedly hit by a bottle on the wrist by another MP with St Johns Ambulance first responders moving in quickly to attend to her.

As a result of the chaos, several lawmakers were suspended.

Among those who have been suspended for two weeks are Millie Odhiambo, T.J Kajwang’, Rosa Buyu and Sabina Chege.