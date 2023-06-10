The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gachagua responds to Sabina Chege’s “they beat me & stole my iPhone 14” plea for help

Charles Ouma

Apart from beating me, they proceeded to steal my phone. It is an iPhone 14- Sabina Chege.

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (right) with Sabina Chege at Harambee House Annex on January 20, 2023.
File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (right) with Sabina Chege at Harambee House Annex on January 20, 2023.

Deputy Minority Whip and nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege has appealed to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to help her recover her iPhone 14 that was stolen in parliament.

Recommended articles

The former Murang’a Woman Representative disclosed that she lost the phone when chaos erupted in parliament on Thursday, June 8.

The lawmaker who was speaking on Friday, June 9 added that she was roughed up and beaten during the scuffle and appealed to those behind the theft to hand the phone back to her.

After recounting her woes, Chege who was nominated to parliament by the Jubilee Party sought Gachagua’s intervention on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Apart from beating me, they proceeded to steal my phone. It is an iPhone 14, and your Excellency our DP Rigathi Gachagua, I request for your intervention and support so that I can recover the phone. Those who stole the phone, please hand it back to me,” Chege said.

Sabina Chege after she was injured at Parliament buildings on Thursday, June 8
Sabina Chege after she was injured at Parliament buildings on Thursday, June 8 Pulse Live Kenya

She was referring to the drama that unfolded in parliament following a stand-off between Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance and Kenya Kwanza lawmakers.

DP Gachagua responds

In his response at the same event, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua questioned why lawmakers resorted to physical violence

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why did you beat Sabina Chege? We stopped beating women, even those whose dowry we've paid, we don't fight them. When you fight women physically, what kind of a man are you?”

He added that it is embarrassing when lawmakers resort to physical fights.

“When you beat a woman and you are a man, it is very embarrassing. These are cowards. How do you go to fight women physically to sort out issues that are there?

“You should fight with Sabina politically. She says she is a party leader and the other one says he is a party leader. Why don’t you divide yourselves to know who is the party leader? When you sent for her to be beaten, does that make you a party leader?” Gachagua posed.

READ: Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega troll Uhuru during church service as Ruto watches

ADVERTISEMENT

Several MPs suspended after chaos in parliament

Trouble started after Speaker Moses Wetangula declined to remove Chege from her Minority whip position as agreed by the Uhuru Kenyatta-led faction of Jubilee party.

Matters got out of hand, forcing the speaker to adjourn the afternoon session for 20 minutes.

The nominated MP was left nursing injuries after she was allegedly hit by a bottle on the wrist by another MP with St Johns Ambulance first responders moving in quickly to attend to her.

Sabina Chege after she was injured at Parliament buildings on Thursday, June 8
Sabina Chege after she was injured at Parliament buildings on Thursday, June 8 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of the chaos, several lawmakers were suspended.

Among those who have been suspended for two weeks are Millie Odhiambo, T.J Kajwang’, Rosa Buyu and Sabina Chege.

Fatuma Mnyazi and Catherine Omanyo got away with a suspension for five days while Joyce Kamene was suspended for two sittings.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 steps to join the Talanta Hela programme through the mobile app

5 steps to join the Talanta Hela programme through the mobile app

Ruto entrusts MC Jessy with crafting UDA party anthem

Ruto entrusts MC Jessy with crafting UDA party anthem

Gachagua responds to Sabina Chege’s “they beat me & stole my iPhone 14 plea for help

Gachagua responds to Sabina Chege’s “they beat me & stole my iPhone 14” plea for help

Ruto celebrates Faith Kipyegon’s new record, praises Omanyala, Wanyonyi

Ruto celebrates Faith Kipyegon’s new record, praises Omanyala, Wanyonyi

Ababu Namwamba revokes appointment of Azziad & 10 other committee members

Ababu Namwamba revokes appointment of Azziad & 10 other committee members

Biden mistakenly calls Sunak ‘Mr President’ at White House meeting

Biden mistakenly calls Sunak ‘Mr President’ at White House meeting

Pope’s post-surgery recovery progressing – Holy See spokesperson

Pope’s post-surgery recovery progressing – Holy See spokesperson

Museveni in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Museveni in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

35 witnesses lined up for inquest on Jeff Mwathi's death

35 witnesses lined up for inquest on Jeff Mwathi's death

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and Pauline Waithira at the height of the 2022 presidential campaigns

Ruto camp claps back after claims of dumping 70-year-old 'mama mboga'

Jeff Mwathi's parents Ann Mwathi and Peter Ngugi during a poress breifing at their home in Likia, Njoro sub-county in Nakuru County on May 8, 2023

35 witnesses lined up for inquest on Jeff Mwathi's death

President William Ruto's last born son George Ruto

Ruto's son delivers Sh3M in a shopping bag

GSU officers during a past raid

GSU officers raid 50 families in Bomet