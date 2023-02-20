ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

I know he's watching me - Sabina Chege pleads with Uhuru

Denis Mwangi

Sabina Chege mentioned that she turned down an offer for the Nairobi deputy governor position but turned it down for Uhuru

Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege
Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege

Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege has asked former President Uhuru Kenyatta to call the former ruling party officials to order and resolve the ongoing leadership crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Sabina, who is one of the Jubilee officials seeking to exit Azimio la Umoja, was speaking during an interview, in which she criticised the coalition principals, accusing them of short-changing Jubilee.

She said that the party seemed to have been pawned off to ODM, saying Kenyatta and embattled Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni were acting without involving members of the party.

Sabina Chege
Sabina Chege Sabina Chege Pulse Live Kenya

The former Murang’a Woman Rep said that Jubilee lost out on an opportunity to nominate someone to the Commission on Revenue Allocation to ODM and the Deputy Minority Leader position to Wiper.

It is time our party leader told us what he wants with the party and call us for a meeting. A small house solves issues in private. The current leadership makes Jubilee look like a weak party,” she said.

Sabina said that they had tried to secure an audience with the former president and was surprised to hear him speaking about the party in Kisumu.

We don’t have someone who can give direction. We saw our party leader speaking from a lorry in Kisumu. We have tried to reach him severally and address our concerns because it is very important,” she added.

READ: Sabina Chege slapped with tough demand amid Azimio woes

The MP said that many politicians lost their seats for vying on Jubilee tickets and suffered for being loyal to the party.

"I know he is listening to me or watching me right now and I want to tell him to come and build our house. Stop watching us suffer. The peace you are preaching in DRC do it even here with your friend Raila," she addressed the former head of state.

She also criticised the opposition’s plan to conduct demonstrations to oust President William Ruto, whom they accuse of stealing their election victory.

READ: Jubilee MPs openly defy Uhuru a day after his bold declaration in Kisumu

Sabina said that the elections were over and as an MP she was keen to work with the government of the day to advance the interests of Kenyans.

President William Ruto with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Sabina Chege at State House
President William Ruto with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Sabina Chege at State House Pulse Live Kenya

She disclosed prior to meeting Ruto at State House, the Jubilee MPs who want to bolt out of Azimio first sought an audience with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The former Woman Rep disclosed that she had offered the Nairobi deputy governor position during the 2022 campaigns, but turned it down because she did not wish to be disloyal to Uhuru.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Biden pledges $500m in military aid during Kyiv visit

Biden pledges $500m in military aid during Kyiv visit

Why DPP dropped terror case against Laban-Cliff Onserio

Why DPP dropped terror case against Laban-Cliff Onserio

I know he's watching me - Sabina Chege pleads with Uhuru

I know he's watching me - Sabina Chege pleads with Uhuru

Former Azimio official dissects Raila's stand on Ruto's presidency

Former Azimio official dissects Raila's stand on Ruto's presidency

Pastor Ezekiel's generous donation of Sh6.6 million makes history

Pastor Ezekiel's generous donation of Sh6.6 million makes history

DP Gachagua faces backlash over rewarding 'shareholders' in gov't

DP Gachagua faces backlash over rewarding 'shareholders' in gov't

Reason Ruto was unimpressed by education reforms report

Reason Ruto was unimpressed by education reforms report

Salsya, Linet Toto share podium in Bomet after days of beefing publicly

Salsya, Linet Toto share podium in Bomet after days of beefing publicly

Intrigues behind the transfer of 74 DCI officers

Intrigues behind the transfer of 74 DCI officers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CCTV footage capturing moment when NHIF employee Lilian Waithera was shot surfaces

CCTV footage unearths new details in the shooting of NHIF staffer in Nairobi CBD

NHIF offices

Puzzle of mysterious shooter behind NHIF staffer's death in Nairobi CBD

A collage of Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider and Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto during her engagment

Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement

Catherine and her daughter Mitchelle who operated a mobile restaurant owner

Kenyan restaurant owners found dead in Finland