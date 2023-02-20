I know he's watching me - Sabina Chege pleads with Uhuru

Sabina, who is one of the Jubilee officials seeking to exit Azimio la Umoja, was speaking during an interview, in which she criticised the coalition principals, accusing them of short-changing Jubilee.

She said that the party seemed to have been pawned off to ODM, saying Kenyatta and embattled Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni were acting without involving members of the party.

The former Murang’a Woman Rep said that Jubilee lost out on an opportunity to nominate someone to the Commission on Revenue Allocation to ODM and the Deputy Minority Leader position to Wiper.

“It is time our party leader told us what he wants with the party and call us for a meeting. A small house solves issues in private. The current leadership makes Jubilee look like a weak party,” she said.

Sabina said that they had tried to secure an audience with the former president and was surprised to hear him speaking about the party in Kisumu.

“We don’t have someone who can give direction. We saw our party leader speaking from a lorry in Kisumu. We have tried to reach him severally and address our concerns because it is very important,” she added.

The MP said that many politicians lost their seats for vying on Jubilee tickets and suffered for being loyal to the party.

"I know he is listening to me or watching me right now and I want to tell him to come and build our house. Stop watching us suffer. The peace you are preaching in DRC do it even here with your friend Raila," she addressed the former head of state.

She also criticised the opposition’s plan to conduct demonstrations to oust President William Ruto, whom they accuse of stealing their election victory.

Sabina said that the elections were over and as an MP she was keen to work with the government of the day to advance the interests of Kenyans.

She disclosed prior to meeting Ruto at State House, the Jubilee MPs who want to bolt out of Azimio first sought an audience with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.