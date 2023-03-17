Details of multimillion benefits CASs will enjoy in office

The National Assembly has been given the task of approving the nominations. Among those named in the list are former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Benjamin Washiali among others.

In 2018, former President Uhuru Kenyatta established the CAS position, which the High Court deemed unconstitutional in 2021 but subsequently legitimized in February 2023.

Then, Uhuru stated that CASs would collaborate with their respective Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) to improve efficiency across the entire government.

In the ministry leadership hierarchy, the CAS is directly under the Cabinet Secretary and above the Principal Secretary. Besides good salaries, the CASs will enjoy other benefits and perks.

Here is a breakdown of the benefits the CASs will enjoy:

Monthly salary - Sh765,138

House allowance - Sh200,000

Entertainment allowance - Sh100,000

Car grant - Sh10 million

Mortgage - Sh35 million

Health cover - Sh10 million outpatient and Sh3 million inpatient

They are also privileged to have two high-end vehicles, two secretaries, a driver and a personal assistant as well as unspecified security detail.

Poll losers who made it to the CAS nominee list

Evans Kidero - Homa Bay Gubernatorial seat,

Millicent Omanga - Nairobi Woman Rep

Catherine Waruguru - Laikipia East

Onesmus Ngunjiri - Bahati MP

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru - Nairobi Senator

Isaac Mwaura - Ruiru MP

Rehema Jaldesa - Isiolo Woman Rep

Some of the big names who missed out on the opportunity include Former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici, Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Macdonald Mariga, Linda Ogutu and Mwanaisha Chidzuga.

The duties of the Chief Administrative Secretaries include addressing matters related to the assigned portfolio and establishing a connection between the bicameral Parliament, county governments, and the Ministry on issues of shared interest and concurrent mandate.

The nominations have however sparked negative reactions from the general public who lament the government is too bloated to be funded by the struggling taxpayer.