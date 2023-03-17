On Thursday, March 16, President William Ruto revealed the names of 50 new Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) nominees.
Details of multimillion benefits CASs will enjoy in office
The CASs will enjoy a substantial salary among other benefits for the next five years
Recommended articles
The National Assembly has been given the task of approving the nominations. Among those named in the list are former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Benjamin Washiali among others.
In 2018, former President Uhuru Kenyatta established the CAS position, which the High Court deemed unconstitutional in 2021 but subsequently legitimized in February 2023.
Then, Uhuru stated that CASs would collaborate with their respective Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) to improve efficiency across the entire government.
In the ministry leadership hierarchy, the CAS is directly under the Cabinet Secretary and above the Principal Secretary. Besides good salaries, the CASs will enjoy other benefits and perks.
Here is a breakdown of the benefits the CASs will enjoy:
- Monthly salary - Sh765,138
- House allowance - Sh200,000
- Entertainment allowance - Sh100,000
- Car grant - Sh10 million
- Mortgage - Sh35 million
- Health cover - Sh10 million outpatient and Sh3 million inpatient
They are also privileged to have two high-end vehicles, two secretaries, a driver and a personal assistant as well as unspecified security detail.
Poll losers who made it to the CAS nominee list
- Evans Kidero - Homa Bay Gubernatorial seat,
- Millicent Omanga - Nairobi Woman Rep
- Catherine Waruguru - Laikipia East
- Onesmus Ngunjiri - Bahati MP
- Bishop Margaret Wanjiru - Nairobi Senator
- Isaac Mwaura - Ruiru MP
- Rehema Jaldesa - Isiolo Woman Rep
Some of the big names who missed out on the opportunity include Former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici, Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Macdonald Mariga, Linda Ogutu and Mwanaisha Chidzuga.
The duties of the Chief Administrative Secretaries include addressing matters related to the assigned portfolio and establishing a connection between the bicameral Parliament, county governments, and the Ministry on issues of shared interest and concurrent mandate.
The nominations have however sparked negative reactions from the general public who lament the government is too bloated to be funded by the struggling taxpayer.
The appointments also come in the wake of a call for mass action by opposition leader Raila Odinga who says President Ruto's government is doing nothing to reduce the cost of living.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke