ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of multimillion benefits CASs will enjoy in office

Amos Robi

The CASs will enjoy a substantial salary among other benefits for the next five years

CAS nominees Millicent Omanga, Evans Kidero and Cate Waruguru
CAS nominees Millicent Omanga, Evans Kidero and Cate Waruguru

On Thursday, March 16, President William Ruto revealed the names of 50 new Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) nominees.

Recommended articles

The National Assembly has been given the task of approving the nominations. Among those named in the list are former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Benjamin Washiali among others.

In 2018, former President Uhuru Kenyatta established the CAS position, which the High Court deemed unconstitutional in 2021 but subsequently legitimized in February 2023.

Then, Uhuru stated that CASs would collaborate with their respective Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) to improve efficiency across the entire government.

ADVERTISEMENT
ICT CAS Nominee Dennis Itumbi
ICT CAS Nominee Dennis Itumbi pulse senegal

READ: Ruto nominates Margaret Gachagua to Sh650,000 salary gov't job

In the ministry leadership hierarchy, the CAS is directly under the Cabinet Secretary and above the Principal Secretary. Besides good salaries, the CASs will enjoy other benefits and perks.

Here is a breakdown of the benefits the CASs will enjoy:

  • Monthly salary - Sh765,138
  • House allowance - Sh200,000
  • Entertainment allowance - Sh100,000
  • Car grant - Sh10 million
  • Mortgage - Sh35 million
  • Health cover - Sh10 million outpatient and Sh3 million inpatient
ADVERTISEMENT

They are also privileged to have two high-end vehicles, two secretaries, a driver and a personal assistant as well as unspecified security detail.

READ: Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job

Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs CAS nominee Cate Waruguru
Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs CAS nominee Cate Waruguru Pulse Live Kenya
  • Evans Kidero - Homa Bay Gubernatorial seat,  
  • Millicent Omanga - Nairobi Woman Rep
  • Catherine Waruguru - Laikipia East
  • Onesmus Ngunjiri - Bahati MP
  • Bishop Margaret Wanjiru - Nairobi Senator
  • Isaac Mwaura - Ruiru MP
  • Rehema Jaldesa - Isiolo Woman Rep
ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the big names who missed out on the opportunity include Former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici, Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Macdonald Mariga, Linda Ogutu and Mwanaisha Chidzuga.

The duties of the Chief Administrative Secretaries include addressing matters related to the assigned portfolio and establishing a connection between the bicameral Parliament, county governments, and the Ministry on issues of shared interest and concurrent mandate.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

The nominations have however sparked negative reactions from the general public who lament the government is too bloated to be funded by the struggling taxpayer.

The appointments also come in the wake of a call for mass action by opposition leader Raila Odinga who says President Ruto's government is doing nothing to reduce the cost of living.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Justice for Jeff: Gachagua breaks silence

Justice for Jeff: Gachagua breaks silence

Reactions from prominent Kenyans who missed out on CAS nominations

Reactions from prominent Kenyans who missed out on CAS nominations

Millicent Omanga biography: Political career, net worth, husband & children

Millicent Omanga biography: Political career, net worth, husband & children

DCI issues update on Jeff Mwathi's death probe after concluding 1st phase

DCI issues update on Jeff Mwathi's death probe after concluding 1st phase

Details of multimillion benefits CASs will enjoy in office

Details of multimillion benefits CASs will enjoy in office

Charlene Ruto, Brenda Majune to launch 'Daughters of William Ruto' group

Charlene Ruto, Brenda Majune to launch 'Daughters of William Ruto' group

Jalang’o changes tune over attending Raila’s mass action protest

Jalang’o changes tune over attending Raila’s mass action protest

Ukur Yatani, Joseph Kinyua summoned over suspicious Sh6B deal

Ukur Yatani, Joseph Kinyua summoned over suspicious Sh6B deal

Raila threatens to sue Ruto

Raila threatens to sue Ruto

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

Dj Fatxo and Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

A collage of Cate Waruguru, Evans Kidero and Millicent Omanga

Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

Naomi Shaban

Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job