Samburu ex-governor outlines next step after 8-year prison sentence or Sh85M fine

Former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has been fined Sh85 million after being found guilty of corruptly receiving public funds amounting to Sh84 million.

The ruling, delivered on Thursday, August 29, 2024 by Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki, also included a ban on Lenolkulal from holding an elective office for 10 years.

Conviction of multiple charges

Lenolkulal, along with 10 other co-accused individuals, was convicted on several counts, including abuse of office, conflict of interest, and unlawful acquisition of public property.

The offences occurred between 27 March 2015 and 25 March 2019 and involved illegal dealings within Samburu County.

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal arriving in court Pulse Live Kenya

Chief Magistrate Nzioki found that Lenolkulal and businessman Hesbon Jack Wachira unlawfully acquired Sh83,345,255 in public property.

The prosecution, represented by Alex Akula, Wesley Nyamache, Delroy Mwasaru, and Rebecca Wangusi, relied on testimony from 11 witnesses to build a compelling case against the accused.

Sentencing and penalties

Lenolkulal was fined Sh1million for the offence of conflict of interest, with the alternative of serving four years in prison.

Additionally, he was fined Sh83.4 million for unlawfully apportioning public funds, bringing the total fine to approximately Sh85 million.

For the charge of unlawful acquisition of public property, the former Governor and his co-accused were each fined Sh1million or face an additional four years in jail.

The court found that during his tenure as Governor, Lenolkulal had exploited his position by engaging his business, Oryx Service Station, in contracts with the Samburu County Government for fuel supply.

This action, as the sole proprietor of Oryx Service Station, constituted a clear conflict of interest, directly contravening ethical standards.

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal in court Pulse Live Kenya

Lenolkulal’s response

Following the sentencing, Lenolkulal was escorted to prison but declared his intention to appeal the court’s decision.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the ruling, stating his commitment to challenge the conviction.