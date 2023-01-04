ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Pastor stands by his decision to eject bridesmaids from wedding

Denis Mwangi

Jared Omwoyo: Some of the men had a rasta hairstyle, the ladies were not well dressed and they had applied lipstick, makeup, and had their earrings.

Photos from a wedding at Tente Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nyamira County where a pastor chased away bridesmaids from church on December 30, 2022.
Photos from a wedding at Tente Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nyamira County where a pastor chased away bridesmaids from church on December 30, 2022.

Jared Omwoyo, a pastor at Tente Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nyamira County, has explained his decision to chase away bridesmaids from a wedding held at the church on December 30, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Omwoyo, he was lied to about the bridal party's faith and was forced to intervene due to their "indecent dressing and bad character."

He denied chasing the bridal party out of the church and stated that he only prevented them from participating in the ceremony.

Pastor Jared Omwoyo
Pastor Jared Omwoyo Pulse Live Kenya

The wedding was supposed to start at 11:00 am, but by 3:00 pm, the ceremony had not begun due to the bridesmaids disrupting the matron officiating the wedding.

The matron asked me to intervene as she said that she was having a hard time with the bridesmaids and that things were not okay. She said that it would take them too long to finish the ceremony,” said the pastor.

Omwoyo revealed that he had been told that only two out of the six bridesmaids were not members of the Adventist church, but upon discovering that this was not the case, he felt compelled to adhere to the rules of the church.

The big issue came about when they started marching. They disturbed the matron who was an SDA member. I called the matching squad and I was shocked to see some of the men had a rasta hairstyle.

"The ladies were not well dressed and they had applied lipstick, makeup, and had their earrings,” he added.

The incident has received widespread attention and has attracted both support and condemnation. The family of the bride has criticized the pastor for ruining the mood of the wedding.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor stands by his decision to eject bridesmaids from wedding

Pastor stands by his decision to eject bridesmaids from wedding

Project HAND UP: Delivering content with a smile

Project HAND UP: Delivering content with a smile

Date Kenyans should expect lower unga prices - CS Mithika Linturi

Date Kenyans should expect lower unga prices - CS Mithika Linturi

Ruto unveils revolutionary plan for Galana Kulalu project

Ruto unveils revolutionary plan for Galana Kulalu project

Ruto among 8 Kenyans named in 100 Most Reputable Africans list

Ruto among 8 Kenyans named in 100 Most Reputable Africans list

NHIF addresses claims that Linda Mama program was scrapped

NHIF addresses claims that Linda Mama program was scrapped

School heads propose new uniforms for junior secondary students

School heads propose new uniforms for junior secondary students

Family announces Catherine Kasavuli's burial date

Family announces Catherine Kasavuli's burial date

Details of Ruto's 3-day Nyeri cabinet meeting

Details of Ruto's 3-day Nyeri cabinet meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of a boat in Lake Victoria

Selfie session during fun boat ride turns tragic for 7 university students

A boda boda operator in Narok was swept away by floods as he tried to navigate on December 25, 2022

Body of rider filmed crossing flooded river retrieved

File image of legendary news anchor, Catherine Kasavuli who breathed her last on the night of December 29, 2022 following a battle with cancer.

Catherine Kasavuli's son appeals for help

File image of a police vehicle

'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi