Pastor stands by his decision to eject bridesmaids from wedding

According to Omwoyo, he was lied to about the bridal party's faith and was forced to intervene due to their "indecent dressing and bad character."

He denied chasing the bridal party out of the church and stated that he only prevented them from participating in the ceremony.

Pulse Live Kenya

The wedding was supposed to start at 11:00 am, but by 3:00 pm, the ceremony had not begun due to the bridesmaids disrupting the matron officiating the wedding.

“The matron asked me to intervene as she said that she was having a hard time with the bridesmaids and that things were not okay. She said that it would take them too long to finish the ceremony,” said the pastor.

Omwoyo revealed that he had been told that only two out of the six bridesmaids were not members of the Adventist church, but upon discovering that this was not the case, he felt compelled to adhere to the rules of the church.

“The big issue came about when they started marching. They disturbed the matron who was an SDA member. I called the matching squad and I was shocked to see some of the men had a rasta hairstyle.

"The ladies were not well dressed and they had applied lipstick, makeup, and had their earrings,” he added.