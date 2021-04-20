Search for KPA Boss back on, six candidates shortlisted

This follows the directive by the Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani to have a fresh recruitment process after rejecting three nominated candidates for the position.

The six candidates include former KPA General manager Corporate Services, Justus Nyarandi.

Former Lapsset CEO, Sylvester Okumu Kasuku was among those rejected by Yattani in the March recruitment but has been nominated again, by the board.

Former PS at the Gender Ministry Mabruk Mwanamaka was also rejected by the CS Yattani but has been recruited afresh.

KPA General Manager & Harbour master, Sudi Mwasingo also formed part of Yattani’s rejection list but has been nominated again. This is Mwasingo’s third attempt at the position.

Others, are Alex Kazungu and Paul Akenga.

On March 2, 2021, the Treasury had directed KPA to begin afresh the recruitment process

“I have reviewed the list of names, scores and ranking of the candidates proposed for appointment as managing director KPA and noted that all the candidates scored below the desired threshold of 70 per cent in the interview,” said Mr Yattani.