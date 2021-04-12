The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has today begun interviews for the search for Kenya's next Chief Justice.

The exercise kicked off Monday 9am with Justice Chitembwe Said Juma facing the interviewing panel.

Prof. Kameri Mbote is set to be interviewed on Tuesday while Hon. Lady Justice Martha Koome is set to appear before the Commission on Wednesday.

Justice Marete Njagi will be interviewed on Thursday while lawyer Philip Murgor will appear before the Commission on Friday.

The interviews are being held at the Supreme Court Buildings with each candidate getting about four hours before the panel.

Chief Justice candidates

The interview panel comprises Prof Olive Mugenda who is chairperson, Ag. CJ Philomena Mwilu, Mohammed Warsame, David Majanja, Kihara Kariuki, Patrick Gichohi, Felix Koskei, Macharia Njeru and Everline Olwande.

The Commission received 13 applications for the position of the Chief Justice and shortlisted 10 candidates.

The exercise will come to a close on Friday 23rd April 2021.

Interviews for the position of Judge of the Supreme Court will commence on 26th April 2021 with 9 candidates set to appear before the JSC.