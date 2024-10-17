The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE: Senate’s full schedule for DP Gachagua’s final day of impeachment trial

Amos Robi

The session for today will culminate in the voting on the impeachment charges levelled against the Deputy President

Depurty President Rigathi Gachagua and his lawyer Tom Macharia at the Senate chambers
Depurty President Rigathi Gachagua and his lawyer Tom Macharia at the Senate chambers
  • The proceedings include presentation of evidence, cross-examination of witnesses, and closing arguments
  • The day will culminate in a Special Motion debate and voting on the impeachment charges
  • The outcome of the session could lead to Deputy President Gachagua's removal from office

The Senate is convening today, October 17, 2024, for the second and final hearing of the impeachment trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The proceedings, scheduled to be held in the Senate Chamber in Nairobi, are crucial as the outcome could lead to Gachagua's removal from office.

The day’s session commenced at 9:00 am with questions/requests for clarification by senators.

The morning agenda, however, centres around the presentation of evidence by the National Assembly and the cross-examination of witnesses.

Senators will have the opportunity to scrutinise the evidence presented by the National Assembly, with specific time allocations set for each party.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his legal team at the senate chamber
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his legal team at the senate chamber

According to the programme, the National Assembly will have 20 minutes to present their evidence, followed by 45 minutes for the Deputy President – cross-examination.

Thereafter, the Deputy President will be granted a maximum of two hours to present witnesses, if any, and to undergo cross-examination and re-examination.

Following a lunch break from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the hearing will resume with further evidence from the Deputy President, scheduled until 4:05 p.m.

The afternoon session mirrors the morning session’s structure, with evidence of witnesses, if any, cross-examination and re-examination of the Deputy President taking centre stage.

The closing arguments will then follow, starting at 5:05 p.m., with a one-hour closing statement from the National Assembly.

File image of past proceedings in The Senate
File image of past proceedings in The Senate

Subsequently, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will have 60 minutes to make his final statement before the Senate enters into a closed session from 7:05 p.m. to 8:05 p.m.

The highlight of the day will be the Special Motion, slated to begin at 8:05 p.m.

The Senate will debate the proposed removal of Deputy President Gachagua from office through impeachment.

The session will see debate by senators, after which Gachagua will make his final submission, if any. The proceedings will culminate in the voting on the impeachment charges.

The session is expected to end with an adjournment, marking the conclusion of the highly anticipated impeachment trial.

The political future of Deputy President Gachagua now lies in the hands of the Senate as they deliberate and decide on the matter of his impeachment.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

