Senator Sifuna calls for audit on Governor Sakaja's 'Battle of the Choirs' event

As a County Public Accounts Committee member, he believes it is his duty to investigate any rumors of the county saving money for the event. He further stated that the people of Nairobi elected him to carry out such work.

"Governor [Sakaja] let me tell you something, as your Senator and you know that member of the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC), I will do an oversight on this. I heard that you saved some money somewhere but I will have to look into that. Right?

"That is what you elected me to do, right? So as a member of the CPAC and as your Senator, we will subject this festival to audit so that we can satisfy the people of Nairobi," Sifuna said.

Sakaja organized an event that featured a tightly contested battle, with the Cathedral Youth Choir emerging victorious and awarded Sh2 million. Following the successful first edition of the event, Sakaja expressed his gratitude to the event organizers via Twitter."

"Nairobi. Asanteni. Congrats to Cathedral Youth, PCEA Kahawa Farmers, St. Peter’s Claver’s, and all who participated. Asante sana to the planning Committee led by Waziri Moses Kuria, Senator Edwin Sifuna, MPs, MCA leadership, and Members of the County Assembly and all who participated. The Battle of the Choirs. Nairobi’s Got Talent!," Sakaja tweeted.

Sifuna's pledge to artists

In his speech, Sifuna stated clearly that it can be challenging to agree on everything, but he will always work closely with Sakaja to serve the interests of Nairobi residents, particularly in supporting artists.

"As you've said yourself [Sakaja], it is not possible to always agree on everything but I have made a commitment as your Senator that when it comes to issues of Nairobi, like today we came to listen to our choirs, give them something to boost their talents, that one you can always count on me," Sifuna stated.