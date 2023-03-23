ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Senator Okiya Omtatah reignites activism mojo, takes Ruto to court

Amos Robi

Omtatah argues that President Ruto's appointments were unprocedural

Busia Senator Okiyah Omtatah
Busia Senator Okiyah Omtatah

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel's operations face a potential legal challenge from Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah.

Recommended articles

Omtatah argues that the selection panel was not constituted according to the law since the entities nominating members did not involve the public.

He asserts that only the Parliamentary Service Commission complied with the legal requirement by advertising the position of panel members. According to Omtatah, other organizations made decisions in boardrooms and handpicked panel members.

He also criticized the political liaison committee's chair for nominating himself to the panel, likening the situation to running the country like a kiosk.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All these other bodies went into the boardroom decisions and handpicked people to the panel. To make it worse, the chair of the political liaison committee nominated himself. We can't run a country like a kiosk," the Senator said.

President William Ruto peruses through a document at State House
President William Ruto peruses through a document at State House Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Activist Okiya Omtatah wins Covid-19 case against Gov't, travelers to get refunds

Moreover, Omtatah contends that the Senate did not pass the IEBC amendment law as required, as it was withdrawn from the floor before the vote. He maintains that the withdrawal of the bill by the Senate legal committee's chair, Hillary Sigei, was not procedural and went against standing orders, making the law used to form the selection panel faulty.

Omtatah plans to challenge the amendment in court, asserting that the bill was passed without debate and, thus, constitutes an invalid law.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I will head to court next week to challenge that amendment. The chair was prevailed upon to withdraw the bill from the house. No standing order provides for that, therefore, that bill was passed without the debate on it and it's an invalid law," the Senator said.

Despite the legal challenges, the IEBC selection panel, led by Dr. Nelson Makanda, has started its work and advertised for the vacant positions of chair and commissioners. Thus far, 169 individuals have applied for the seven positions.

The IEBC selection panel during their swearing-in at the Judiciary
The IEBC selection panel during their swearing-in at the Judiciary Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto - Why I appointed politicians as Chief Administrative Secretaries

The selection panel is required to have representatives of the Parliamentary Service Commission, the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC), the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are the members composing the IEBC selection committee:

  1. Bethuel Sugut
  2. Novince Euralia Atieno
  3. Charity S. Kisotu
  4. Evans Misati James
  5. Benson Ngugi Njeri
  6. Nelson Makanda
  7. Fatuma Saman
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Senator Okiya Omtatah reignites activism mojo, takes Ruto to court

Senator Okiya Omtatah reignites activism mojo, takes Ruto to court

ICT CAS Itumbi speaks after losing Twitter account with 2.1M followers

ICT CAS Itumbi speaks after losing Twitter account with 2.1M followers

Ruto: Why I appointed politicians as Chief Administrative Secretaries

Ruto: Why I appointed politicians as Chief Administrative Secretaries

KUPPET presents explosive cheating report on 2022 KCSE exams

KUPPET presents explosive cheating report on 2022 KCSE exams

Maize shortage: CS Linturi urges Kenyans to substitute ugali with rice, potatoes

Maize shortage: CS Linturi urges Kenyans to substitute ugali with rice, potatoes

CAS nominees bypass parliament vetting as Ruto makes appointments official

CAS nominees bypass parliament vetting as Ruto makes appointments official

6 media houses warned over coverage of Azimio mass action protest

6 media houses warned over coverage of Azimio mass action protest

RFH owner offers to educate Danny Miles's child following his death

RFH owner offers to educate Danny Miles's child following his death

365 hospitalised after buying & eating meat

365 hospitalised after buying & eating meat

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Cate Waruguru, Evans Kidero and Millicent Omanga

Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

Azimio Party leader Raila Odinga speaking during a media briefing on February 15, 2023

LIVE BLOG: Raila arrives for Azimio mass action protest

Danny Miles [Facebook]

Kenyan dad dies hours after Facebook farewell to friends & family