The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Senior NIS officer found with unexplained millions in his bank accounts sacked

Denis Mwangi

Court seals fate for a senior NIS officer who was found with unexplained millions in his bank

An AI generated image showing two black men exchanging a briefcase in an office
An AI generated image showing two black men exchanging a briefcase in an office

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has dismissed a petition filed by former Senior Intelligence Officer Samson Gekura Tuguro, who sought to challenge his termination from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) following allegations of bribery.

Recommended articles

The court, in its ruling delivered on September 6, 2024, found the dismissal to be fair and within the law, citing gross misconduct related to soliciting and receiving bribes during his tenure as a passport vetting officer.

Tuguro was accused of engaging in corrupt practices between November 2021 and March 2022, leading to unexplained deposits in his bank accounts, totaling Sh3.14 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIS Disciplinary Board initiated an investigation and presented evidence that linked Tuguro to a syndicate facilitating the issuance of passports for financial gain.

His supervisors and colleagues testified that the officer had solicited bribes from members of the public and other officers to expedite the passport vetting process.

During the inquiry, Tuguro was questioned about the abnormal increase in his bank deposits, which he failed to justify adequately.

Despite his claims of innocence, the disciplinary board concluded that Tuguro had violated the NIS Disciplinary Rules and Regulations (DRR), which constituted grounds for summary dismissal.

READ: How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

ADVERTISEMENT
NIS headquarters in Nairobi
NIS headquarters in Nairobi NIS headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

In his petition, Tuguro argued that his dismissal violated his constitutional rights, including his right to privacy, fair administrative action, and protection from discrimination.

He further alleged that his dismissal was conducted unfairly and that the disciplinary process lacked procedural fairness, especially since he was denied the opportunity to cross-examine key witnesses.

However, the court rejected these claims, stating that the disciplinary process adhered to the principles of natural justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Nelson Jorum ruled that Tuguro was afforded multiple opportunities to defend himself and to present his evidence, but he failed to refute the bribery allegations convincingly.

The court noted that the burden of proof in civil matters is based on a balance of probabilities, and the NIS had provided sufficient evidence to substantiate the claims of gross misconduct.

READ: Meet Agnes Shikuku, Kenya's highest-ranking woman in NIS

The court upheld the decision of the NIS to terminate Tuguro’s employment, emphasising that his involvement in bribery constituted gross misconduct as per the Employment Act and NIS regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge also dismissed Tuguro's claims of discrimination, noting that his transfer to remote counties like Wajir, Isiolo, and Turkana was part of normal operations and not evidence of unfair treatment.

Justice Jorum concluded the judgment by affirming the fairness of the dismissal and dismissed the petition with costs to the respondent, stating that Tuguro failed to prove any violation of his constitutional rights or any procedural errors in the disciplinary process.

gavel-court-of-law
gavel-court-of-law gavel-court-of-law; court; Pulse Live Kenya

Tuguro had been with the NIS since 2017, having held various senior intelligence positions across multiple counties.

His last post was in Turkana County, where he served as the County Analyst. His dismissal took effect on September 1, 2022, following a disciplinary hearing that found him guilty of gross misconduct.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Senior NIS officer found with unexplained millions in his bank accounts sacked

Senior NIS officer found with unexplained millions in his bank accounts sacked

Njeri Kamau - Profile of Kenyan diplomat appointed by UN boss to role in Guyana

Njeri Kamau - Profile of Kenyan diplomat appointed by UN boss to role in Guyana

CS Duale welcomes Quiver Milimani's new approach to entertaining its customers

CS Duale welcomes Quiver Milimani's new approach to entertaining its customers

Morara Kebaso gifted mansion to serve as headquarters [Photos]

Morara Kebaso gifted mansion to serve as headquarters [Photos]

Gilbert Masengeli's Biography: Career in NPS, salary, education, awards

Gilbert Masengeli's Biography: Career in NPS, salary, education, awards

News anchor Eric Njoka shares how former boss foiled his CNN opportunity

News anchor Eric Njoka shares how former boss foiled his CNN opportunity

Acting IG Masengeli: Reasons Justice Mugambi's bodyguards were recalled

Acting IG Masengeli: Reasons Justice Mugambi's bodyguards were recalled

Plane involved in accident during takeoff [Photos]

Plane involved in accident during takeoff [Photos]

Ruto forms team to review new university education funding model

Ruto forms team to review new university education funding model

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Kenya Power employee at the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

What Kenya Power found after investigations into deadly Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the scene of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

Postmortem for 21 students delayed as DCI probes matron's whereabouts during fire

Kipkeino Primary School

Kipkeino Primary School set for conversion from public to private status

President William Ruto with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Deals Ruto is expected to sign in 2-day official visit to Germany